LifeStance to Host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on August 9, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its second quarter earnings release before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.



LifeStance will host a live earnings conference call to discuss second quarter results on August 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-715-9871, domestically, or 1-646-307-1963, internationally, and use conference ID 7177364, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance call.

A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed on the LifeStance Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs approximately 6,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 34 states and approximately 600 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.