Jeffrey Earnhardt and the No. 45 Chevy Camaro Return for the Pocono 225

LONG POND, PA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 19, 2023—ForeverLawn, Inc.® is excited to return to the track at the Pocono Raceway this weekend in Long Pond, PA. This will be Jeffrey Earnhardt’s seventeenth race of the season with the Alpha Prime Racing team, which will be streamed live on Saturday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m. EST on USA Network.

Earnhardt will be driving the Black and Green Grass Machine featuring the traditional paint scheme, but with a slight twist — Erie Sports Center will serve as the primary sponsor on the hood of the car.

Erie Sports Center (ESC) is an amazing venue for youth sports and recreation known for hosting tournaments in soccer, baseball, flag football, and several other sports, as well as being home to the Cadets — a world-renowned marching band who holds summer training at the facilities. In addition to hosting sporting events, Erie Sports Center heavily focuses on giving back to the community, offering multiple programs centered on engaging underprivileged youth. They also provide various scholarships and partner with community outreach programs to bring sports, training, and opportunity to kids of all ages and varied socio-economic backgrounds.

“My family, staff, and I are honored to be working with the ForeverLawn team to bring the Erie Sports Center to life for the benefit of the community,” says owner Troy Bingham. “We are excited to be working with Jeffrey to create further opportunities for local kids through cost-effective sports and other types of recreation. This is an amazing reflection of Declan’s legacy, and we can’t thank Jeffrey, Dale, and their team enough for this wonderful partnership that’s making a difference.”

After visiting the center earlier this year, Earnhardt was excited by the opportunities to get involved. In addition to promotion on the car, there are also preparations to bring racing activities to the youth of Northwestern PA, Northeastern OH, and Western NY through a strategic partnership between Erie Sports Center and Jeffrey Earnhardt, Inc (JEI).

It is also with humility, honor, and reverence that ForeverLawn places a tribute to Declan Bingham on the deck lid of the racecar. Declan was an amazing young man (son of Troy and Michelle Bingham) who lost his life in the spring of 2022 at the age of 25. While tragedies like this are difficult to understand, we hope to use Declan’s life and legacy as a reminder of the compassion, service, and humanity he and his family stand for.

STR, Precision Products, and Gas Pos — regular sponsors for the year — will also feature on the car this weekend. Viewers can follow Earnhardt and the Black and Green Grass Machine by watching on USA Network.

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The sole provider of high-performance synthetic turf developed in direct response to consumer demands, each product is engineered to solve unique needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.

