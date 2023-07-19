Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Year-to-Date Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $334.9 million or $5.18 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2023 compared to net income of $221.9 million or $3.56 per diluted common share for the same period of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 46%. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first six months of 2023 totaled $506.5 million as compared to $329.9 million in the first six months of 2022, an increase in pre-tax, pre-provision income of 54%.

The Company recorded quarterly net income of $154.8 million or $2.38 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 15% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled $239.9 million as compared to $266.6 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our record net income for the first half of 2023. Our margin stabilized in the second quarter of 2023 and we continue to believe that maintaining such level will allow for strong financial performance in the coming quarters. Specifically, the repricing of our premium finance receivables portfolios in the second quarter helped offset increases in deposit pricing. Strong and balanced deposit growth as well as prudent liquidity management provided stability in our balance sheet through this period of volatility. Credit performance within the portfolio remained strong.”

Highlights of the second quarter of 2023:
Comparative information to the first quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted

  • Total deposits grew by $1.3 billion, or 12.4% annualized.
  • Non-deposit borrowings decreased by $208.2 million.
  • Total loans increased by $1.5 billion, or 14.8% annualized.
  • Net interest margin decreased to 3.64% (3.66% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2023 due to higher deposit costs. Importantly, however, net interest margin remained relatively stable throughout the second quarter of 2023.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $28.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $23.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $17.0 million or 17 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $5.5 million or six basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Non-performing assets remained at a low level and represent 0.22% of total assets.

Mr. Crane noted, “By effectively leveraging our strong customer relationships, unique market position, diversified products and competitive rates, Wintrust experienced significant deposit growth, with increased deposits of approximately $1.3 billion, or 12% on an annualized basis. This included outstanding balances of our MaxSafe® products increasing approximately $1.7 billion since the end of the first quarter of 2023. Deposit growth provided enhanced liquidity and reduced our reliance on other borrowings such as FHLB advances. Non-deposit borrowings decreased approximately $208.2 million during the quarter. Growth in deposits helped fund approximately $1.5 billion of loan growth during the quarter. This growth came primarily from approximately $1.0 billion in the commercial premium finance receivables portfolio and approximately $370 million largely from draws on existing commercial real estate loan facilities. We remain prudent in our review of credit prospects ensuring our loan growth stays within our conservative credit standards.”

Mr. Crane commented, “As noted in our first quarter earnings release, our net interest margin was approximately 3.70% at the end of March of 2023. Despite continued acceleration in deposit pricing and the impact of hedging activity, our net interest margin remained relatively stable throughout the second quarter of 2023. Due to our relatively short-term and asset sensitive balance sheet, we believe that we can maintain the net interest margin between 3.60% and 3.70% for the remainder of the year as we expect further upward repricing primarily in our premium finance receivable portfolios to mitigate higher deposit costs as deposit pricing stabilizes. Net interest income decreased by $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, however, we expect net interest income to increase in the third quarter given the aforementioned strong balance sheet growth paired with a stable net interest margin.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Credit metrics remained strong. The Company has a well-diversified commercial real estate portfolio with exposures primarily consisting of stabilized, income-producing properties. Additionally, the commercial real estate office portfolio represents a small portion of our loan portfolio. In the second quarter of 2023, we took a proactive approach to exit certain credits we considered to be vulnerable to existing market conditions. The resolution of these credits through a sale to external parties resulted in approximately $8.0 million in charge-offs. Net charge-offs totaled $17.0 million or 17 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $5.5 million or six basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of June 30, 2023 was approximately 1.50% of the outstanding balance (see Table 12 for additional information). We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

Mr. Crane concluded, “Our second quarter of 2023 results continued to demonstrate the benefits of the diversified, multi-faceted nature of our business model. Net income for the quarter was the second highest in our history, behind only net income from the first quarter of 2023. We remain focused on continuing to grow deposits to enhance liquidity and support future asset growth while remaining well positioned for higher interest rates. Total loans as of June 30, 2023 were $917 million higher than average total loans in the second quarter of 2023, which is expected to benefit the third quarter. We are pleased by our position in the markets we serve to continue to grow deposit and loan relationships and believe we are situated well to expand our net revenues and earnings in the coming quarters.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2023 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023. Total loans increased by $1.5 billion as compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to growth in the property and casualty insurance premium finance receivables and commercial real estate loan portfolios. The growth in the commercial real estate portfolio was largely driven by draws on previously-established credit facilities. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2023, the Company received settlement proceeds related to securities called and previously recognized as a trade date receivable of $940 million as of March 31, 2023. Proceeds received increased interest bearing cash on the balance sheet in the second quarter of 2023.

Total liabilities increased by $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $1.3 billion increase in total deposits. In the second quarter of 2023, the deposit mix shift continued as non-interest bearing deposits made up 24% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to 26% at March 31, 2023. This included growth of $1.7 billion in the Company’s unique MaxSafe® product balances. The majority of the Company’s deposits are insured as approximately 74% of the total deposit balance is either fully FDIC-insured or fully collateralized as of June 30, 2023.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2023, net interest income totaled $447.5 million, a decrease of $10.5 million as compared to the first quarter of 2023. The $10.5 million decrease in net interest income in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to net interest margin compression driven by an increase in deposit costs and the impact from hedges of our loan portfolio established to protect against the impact of lower rates.

Net interest margin was 3.64% (3.66% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.81% (3.83% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin decrease as compared to the first quarter of 2023 was due to a 66 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. This decrease was partially offset by a 34 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a 15 basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. The 66 basis point increase on the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 74 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily related to the increasing rate environment. The 34 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 42 basis point expansion on loan yields, which included an unfavorable eight basis point impact from the Company’s existing hedging positions.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $387.8 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $11.5 million as compared to $376.3 million as of March 31, 2023. A provision for credit losses totaling $28.5 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $23.0 million recorded in the first quarter of 2023. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $5.5 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2023 was partially the result of the sale to external parties of certain credits within the commercial real estate portfolio, which resulted in approximately $8.0 million in charge-offs. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as 17 basis points in the second quarter of 2023 on an annualized basis compared to six basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2023. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets totaled $120 million and comprised only 0.22% of total assets as of June 30, 2023, as compared to $110 million as of March 31, 2023. Non-performing loans were slightly higher totaling $109 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to increased asset management fees from the acquisition of two asset management businesses at the beginning of the second quarter, offset by lower fees associated with our tax-deferred like-kind exchange business. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to increased loan volume and favorable adjustments to the fair value of certain mortgage assets. The Company recorded net positive fair value adjustments of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 related to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets. This included a $2.0 million favorable adjustment in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of economic hedges, offset by a $739,000 unfavorable adjustment on the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. The Company intends to monitor the relationship of these assets and will seek to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes in future quarters.

The Company recognized nominal net gains on investment securities in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to net gains of $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 related to changes in the value of equity securities.

Fees from covered call options decreased by $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023. The $8.1 million increase is primarily related to higher incentive compensation expense due to elevated commissions and bonus accruals in the second quarter of 2023 and increased employee insurance costs.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $17.8 million, which is a $5.8 million increase as compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in seasonal media advertising and sponsorship costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.

Lending expenses, net of deferred origination costs, increased by $4.8 million as compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to increased loan originations in the second quarter of 2023.

Miscellaneous expense in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $2.3 million as compared to the first quarter of 2023. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors’ fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $56.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $63.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were 26.81% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 26.01% in the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $12,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net excess tax benefits of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2023, this unit expanded its commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios and grew consumer deposits.

Mortgage banking revenue was $30.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $11.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher production volume. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $705,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of June 30, 2023 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2023.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $5.0 billion during the second quarter of 2023 and average balances increased by $370.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2023. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance remained steady in the second quarter of 2023, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2023 as compared to $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2023. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $296,000 from the first quarter of 2023.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $33.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $3.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in wealth management revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily related to higher asset management fees from the acquisition of two asset management businesses at the beginning of the second quarter, offset by lower fees associated with our tax-deferred like-kind exchange business. At June 30, 2023, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $44.5 billion of assets under administration, which included $7.6 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing an increase from the $35.2 billion of assets under administration at March 31, 2023. The increase in assets under administration was primarily the result of the acquisition of two asset management businesses in the second quarter of 2023.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $12.6 million in assets. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.

Common Stock Offering

In June 2022, the Company sold through a public offering a total of 3,450,000 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds to the Company totaled approximately $285.7 million, net of estimated issuance costs.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the first quarter of 2023 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2022 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

       % or(1)
basis point 
(bp) change
from
1st Quarter
2023		 % or
basis point 
(bp) change
from
2nd Quarter
2022
  Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 
Net income $154,750  $180,198  $94,513 (14) %  64 %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2)  239,944   266,595   152,078 (10)  58 
Net income per common share – diluted  2.38   2.80   1.49 (15)  60 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.40   0.40   0.34 0   18 
Net revenue(3)  560,567   565,764   440,746 (1)  27 
Net interest income  447,537   457,995   337,804 (2)  32 
Net interest margin  3.64%  3.81%  2.92%(17) bps  72 bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)  3.66   3.83   2.93 (17)  73 
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.58   1.49   1.51 9   7 
Return on average assets  1.18   1.40   0.77 (22)  41 
Return on average common equity  12.79   15.67   8.53 (288)  426 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)  15.12   18.55   10.36 (343)  476 
At end of period           
Total assets $54,286,176  $52,873,511  $50,969,332 11 %   7 %
Total loans(5)  41,023,408   39,565,471   37,053,103 15   11 
Total deposits  44,038,707   42,718,211   42,593,326 12   3 
Total shareholders’ equity  5,041,912   5,015,506   4,727,623 2   7 

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		Jun 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2022
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):   
Total assets $54,286,176  $52,873,511  $52,949,649  $52,382,939  $50,969,332    
Total loans(1)  41,023,408   39,565,471   39,196,485   38,167,613   37,053,103    
Total deposits  44,038,707   42,718,211   42,902,544   42,797,191   42,593,326    
Total shareholders’ equity  5,041,912   5,015,506   4,796,838   4,637,980   4,727,623    
Selected Statements of Income Data:   
Net interest income $447,537  $457,995  $456,816  $401,448  $337,804 $905,532  $637,098 
Net revenue(2)  560,567   565,764   550,655   502,930   440,746  1,126,331   902,830 
Net income  154,750   180,198   144,817   142,961   94,513  334,948   221,904 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)  239,944   266,595   242,819   206,461   152,078  506,539   329,864 
Net income per common share – Basic  2.41   2.84   2.27   2.24   1.51  5.26   3.61 
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.38   2.80   2.23   2.21   1.49  5.18   3.56 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.40   0.40   0.34   0.34   0.34  0.80   0.68 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:   
Performance Ratios:   
Net interest margin  3.64%  3.81%  3.71%  3.34%  2.92% 3.72%  2.76%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)  3.66   3.83   3.73   3.35   2.93  3.74   2.77 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.86   0.84   0.71   0.79   0.84  0.85   1.08 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.44   2.33   2.34   2.32   2.35  2.39   2.34 
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.58   1.49   1.63   1.53   1.51  1.54   1.25 
Return on average assets  1.18   1.40   1.10   1.12   0.77  1.29   0.91 
Return on average common equity  12.79   15.67   12.72   12.31   8.53  14.20   10.22 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)  15.12   18.55   15.21   14.68   10.36  16.79   12.40 
Average total assets $52,601,953  $52,075,318  $52,087,618  $50,722,694  $49,353,426 $52,340,090  $49,427,225 
Average total shareholders’ equity  5,044,718   4,895,271   4,710,856   4,795,387   4,526,110  4,970,407   4,513,356 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  94.3%  93.0%  90.5%  88.8%  86.8% 93.7%  85.3%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  93.2   92.6   91.4   89.2   87.0    
Common Share Data at end of period:   
Market price per common share $72.62  $72.95  $84.52  $81.55  $80.15    
Book value per common share  75.65   75.24   72.12   69.56   71.06    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)  64.50   64.22   61.00   58.42   59.87    
Common shares outstanding  61,197,676   61,176,415   60,794,008   60,743,335   60,721,889    
Other Data at end of period:   
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)  9.3%  9.1%  8.8%  8.8%  8.8%   
Risk-based capital ratios:             
Tier 1 capital ratio(5)  10.1   10.1   10.0   9.9   9.9    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)  9.2   9.2   9.1   9.0   9.0    
Total capital ratio(5)  11.9   12.1   11.9   11.8   11.9    
Allowance for credit losses(6) $387,786  $376,261  $357,936  $315,338  $312,192    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.94%  0.95%  0.91%  0.83%  0.84%   
Number of:             
Bank subsidiaries  15   15   15   15   15    
Banking offices  175   174   174   174   173    

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
(In thousands)  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $513,858  $445,928  $490,908  $489,590  $498,891 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  59   58   58   57   475,056 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  2,163,708   1,563,578   1,988,719   3,968,605   3,266,541 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  3,492,481   3,259,845   3,243,017   2,923,653   2,970,121 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,564,473   3,606,391   3,640,567   3,389,842   3,413,469 
Trading account securities  3,027   102   1,127   179   1,010 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  116,275   111,943   110,365   114,012   93,295 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  195,117   244,957   224,759   178,156   136,138 
Brokerage customer receivables  15,722   16,042   16,387   20,327   21,527 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  338,728   302,493   299,935   376,160   513,232 
Loans, net of unearned income  41,023,408   39,565,471   39,196,485   38,167,613   37,053,103 
Allowance for loan losses  (302,499)  (287,972)  (270,173)  (246,110)  (251,769)
Net loans  40,720,909   39,277,499   38,926,312   37,921,503   36,801,334 
Premises, software and equipment, net  749,393   760,283   764,798   763,029   762,381 
Lease investments, net  274,351   256,301   253,928   244,822   223,813 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,455,748   1,413,795   1,391,342   1,316,305   1,112,697 
Trade date securities receivable     939,758   921,717       
Goodwill  656,674   653,587   653,524   653,079   654,709 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  25,653   20,951   22,186   23,620   25,118 
Total assets $54,286,176  $52,873,511  $52,949,649  $52,382,939  $50,969,332 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $10,604,915  $11,236,083  $12,668,160  $13,529,277  $13,855,844 
Interest-bearing  33,433,792   31,482,128   30,234,384   29,267,914   28,737,482 
Total deposits  44,038,707   42,718,211   42,902,544   42,797,191   42,593,326 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,026,071   2,316,071   2,316,071   2,316,071   1,166,071 
Other borrowings  665,219   583,548   596,614   447,215   482,787 
Subordinated notes  437,628   437,493   437,392   437,260   437,162 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,823,073   1,549,116   1,646,624   1,493,656   1,308,797 
Total liabilities  49,244,264   47,858,005   48,152,811   47,744,959   46,241,709 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500 
Common stock  61,219   61,198   60,797   60,743   60,722 
Surplus  1,923,623   1,913,947   1,902,474   1,891,621   1,880,913 
Treasury stock  (1,966)  (1,966)  (304)      
Retained earnings  3,120,626   2,997,263   2,849,007   2,731,844   2,616,525 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (474,090)  (367,436)  (427,636)  (458,728)  (243,037)
Total shareholders’ equity  5,041,912   5,015,506   4,796,838   4,637,980   4,727,623 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $54,286,176  $52,873,511  $52,949,649  $52,382,939  $50,969,332 


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		Jun 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2022
Interest income            
Interest and fees on loans$621,057 $558,692  $498,838  $402,689  $320,501 $1,179,749  $606,199 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,178  3,528   3,997   5,371   5,740  7,706   11,827 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 16,882  13,468   20,349   15,621   5,790  30,350   7,477 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1  70   1,263   1,845   1,364  71   1,795 
Investment securities 51,243  59,943   53,092   38,569   36,541  111,186   68,939 
Trading account securities 6  14   6   7   4  20   9 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 3,544  3,680   2,918   2,109   1,823  7,224   3,595 
Brokerage customer receivables 265  295   282   267   205  560   379 
Total interest income 697,176  639,690   580,745   466,478   371,968  1,336,866   700,220 
Interest expense            
Interest on deposits 213,495  144,802   95,447   45,916   18,985  358,297   33,839 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,399  19,135   13,823   6,812   4,878  36,534   9,694 
Interest on other borrowings 8,485  7,854   5,313   4,008   2,734  16,339   4,973 
Interest on subordinated notes 5,523  5,488   5,520   5,485   5,517  11,011   10,999 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 4,737  4,416   3,826   2,809   2,050  9,153   3,617 
Total interest expense 249,639  181,695   123,929   65,030   34,164  431,334   63,122 
Net interest income 447,537  457,995   456,816   401,448   337,804  905,532   637,098 
Provision for credit losses 28,514  23,045   47,646   6,420   20,417  51,559   24,523 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 419,023  434,950   409,170   395,028   317,387  853,973   612,575 
Non-interest income            
Wealth management 33,858  29,945   30,727   33,124   31,369  63,803   62,763 
Mortgage banking 29,981  18,264   17,407   27,221   33,314  48,245   110,545 
Service charges on deposit accounts 13,608  12,903   13,054   14,349   15,888  26,511   31,171 
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 0  1,398   (6,745)  (3,103)  (7,797) 1,398   (10,579)
Fees from covered call options 2,578  10,391   7,956   1,366   1,069  12,969   4,811 
Trading gains (losses), net 106  813   (306)  (7)  176  919   4,065 
Operating lease income, net 12,227  13,046   12,384   12,644   15,007  25,273   30,482 
Other 20,672  21,009   19,362   15,888   13,916  41,681   32,474 
Total non-interest income 113,030  107,769   93,839   101,482   102,942  220,799   265,732 
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 184,923  176,781   180,331   176,095   167,326  361,704   339,681 
Software and equipment 26,205  24,697   24,699   24,126   24,250  50,902   47,060 
Operating lease equipment 9,816  9,833   10,078   9,448   8,774  19,649   18,482 
Occupancy, net 19,176  18,486   17,763   17,727   17,651  37,662   35,475 
Data processing 9,726  9,409   7,927   7,767   8,010  19,135   15,515 
Advertising and marketing 17,794  11,946   14,279   16,600   16,615  29,740   28,539 
Professional fees 8,940  8,163   9,267   7,544   7,876  17,103   16,277 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,499  1,235   1,436   1,492   1,579  2,734   3,188 
FDIC insurance 9,008  8,669   6,775   7,186   6,949  17,677   14,678 
OREO expenses, net 118  (207)  369   229   294  (89)  (738)
Other 33,418  30,157   34,912   28,255   29,344  63,575   54,809 
Total non-interest expense 320,623  299,169   307,836   296,469   288,668  619,792   572,966 
Income before taxes 211,430  243,550   195,173   200,041   131,661  454,980   305,341 
Income tax expense 56,680  63,352   50,356   57,080   37,148  120,032   83,437 
Net income$154,750 $180,198  $144,817  $142,961  $94,513 $334,948  $221,904 
Preferred stock dividends 6,991  6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991  13,982   13,982 
Net income applicable to common shares$147,759 $173,207  $137,826  $135,970  $87,522 $320,966  $207,922 
Net income per common share - Basic$2.41 $2.84  $2.27  $2.24  $1.51 $5.26  $3.61 
Net income per common share - Diluted$2.38 $2.80  $2.23  $2.21  $1.49 $5.18  $3.56 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.40 $0.40  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34 $0.80  $0.68 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 61,192  60,950   60,769   60,738   58,063  61,072   57,632 
Dilutive potential common shares 902  873   1,096   837   775  933   823 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 62,094  61,823   61,865   61,575   58,838  62,005   58,455 


TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From(1)
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		Dec 31,
2022(2)		 Jun 30,
2022
Balance:            
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$235,570 $155,687 $156,297 $216,062 $294,688NM  (20)%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 103,158  146,806  143,638  160,098  218,544(57) (53)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$338,728 $302,493 $299,935 $376,160 $513,23226% (34)%
             
Core loans:            
Commercial            
Commercial and industrial$5,737,633 $5,855,035 $5,852,166 $5,818,959 $5,502,584(4)% 4%
Asset-based lending 1,465,848  1,482,071  1,473,344  1,545,038  1,552,033(1) (6)
Municipal 653,117  655,301  668,235  608,234  535,586(5) 22 
Leases 1,925,767  1,904,137  1,840,928  1,582,359  1,592,3299  21 
PPP loans 15,337  17,195  28,923  43,658  82,089(95) (81)
Commercial real estate            
Residential construction 51,689  69,998  76,877  66,957  55,941(66) (8)
Commercial construction 1,409,751  1,234,762  1,102,098  1,176,407  1,145,60256  23 
Land 298,996  292,293  307,955  282,147  304,775(6) (2)
Office 1,404,422  1,392,040  1,337,176  1,269,729  1,321,74510  6 
Industrial 2,002,740  1,858,088  1,836,276  1,777,658  1,746,28018  15 
Retail 1,304,083  1,309,680  1,304,444  1,331,316  1,331,0590  (2)
Multi-family 2,696,478  2,635,411  2,560,709  2,305,433  2,171,58311  24 
Mixed use and other 1,440,652  1,446,806  1,425,412  1,368,537  1,330,2202  8 
Home equity 336,974  337,016  332,698  328,822  325,8263  3 
Residential real estate            
Residential real estate loans for investment 2,455,392  2,309,393  2,207,595  2,086,795  1,965,05123  25 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 117,024  119,301  80,701  57,161  34,76491  NM 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 70,824  76,851  84,087  91,503  79,092(32) (10)
Total core loans$23,386,727 $22,995,378 $22,519,624 $21,740,713 $21,076,5598% 11%
             
Niche loans:            
Commercial            
Franchise$1,091,164 $1,131,913 $1,169,623 $1,118,478 $1,136,929(14)% (4)%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 381,043  235,684  237,392  297,374  398,085NM  (4)
Community Advantage - homeowners association 405,042  389,922  380,875  365,967  341,09513  19 
Insurance agency lending 925,520  905,727  897,678  879,183  906,3756  2 
Premium Finance receivables            
U.S. property & casualty insurance 5,900,228  5,043,486  5,103,820  4,983,795  4,781,04231  23 
Canada property & casualty insurance 862,470  695,394  745,639  729,545  760,40532  13 
Life insurance 8,039,273  8,125,802  8,090,998  8,004,856  7,608,433(1) 6 
Consumer and other 31,941  42,165  50,836  47,702  44,180(75) (28)
Total niche loans$17,636,681 $16,570,093 $16,676,861 $16,426,900 $15,976,54412% 10%
             
Total loans, net of unearned income$41,023,408 $39,565,471 $39,196,485 $38,167,613 $37,053,1039% 11%

(1)   NM - Not meaningful.
(2)   Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		Mar 31,
2023(1)		 Jun 30,
2022
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$10,604,915  $11,236,083  $12,668,160  $13,529,277  $13,855,844 (23)% (23)%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,814,836   5,576,558   5,591,986   5,676,122   5,918,908 17  (2)
Wealth management deposits(2) 1,417,984   1,809,933   2,463,833   2,988,195   3,182,407 (87) (55)
Money market 14,523,124   13,552,277   12,886,795   12,538,489   12,273,350 29  18 
Savings 5,321,578   5,192,108   4,556,635   3,988,790   3,686,596 10  44 
Time certificates of deposit 6,356,270   5,351,252   4,735,135   4,076,318   3,676,221 75  73 
Total deposits$44,038,707  $42,718,211  $42,902,544  $42,797,191  $42,593,326 12% 3%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 24%  26%  30%  32%  33%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 13   13   13   13   13    
Wealth management deposits(2) 3   4   5   7   7    
Money market 33   32   30   29   29    
Savings 12   12   11   9   9    
Time certificates of deposit 15   13   11   10   9    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1)   Annualized. 
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of June 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit(1)
1-3 months $1,407,470 3.15%
4-6 months  1,323,183 2.93 
7-9 months  1,148,928 3.53 
10-12 months  1,543,622 4.39 
13-18 months  595,056 3.25 
19-24 months  250,020 2.87 
24+ months  87,991 1.99 
Total $6,356,270 3.46%

(1)   Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
(In thousands)  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $1,454,057  $1,235,748  $2,449,889  $3,039,907  $3,265,607 
Investment securities(2)  7,252,582   7,956,722   7,310,383   6,655,215   6,589,947 
FHLB and FRB stock  223,813   233,615   185,290   142,304   136,930 
Liquidity management assets(3)  8,930,452   9,426,085   9,945,562   9,837,426   9,992,484 
Other earning assets(3)(4)  17,401   18,445   18,585   21,805   24,059 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  307,683   270,966   308,639   455,342   560,707 
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)  40,106,393   39,093,368   38,566,871   37,431,126   35,860,329 
Total earning assets(3)  49,361,929   48,808,864   48,839,657   47,745,699   46,437,579 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (302,627)  (282,704)  (252,827)  (260,270)  (260,547)
Cash and due from banks  481,510   488,457   475,691   458,263   476,741 
Other assets  3,061,141   3,060,701   3,025,097   2,779,002   2,699,653 
Total assets $52,601,953  $52,075,318  $52,087,618  $50,722,694  $49,353,426 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $5,540,597  $5,271,740  $5,598,291  $5,789,368  $5,230,702 
Wealth management deposits  1,545,626   2,167,081   2,883,247   3,078,764   2,835,267 
Money market accounts  13,735,924   12,533,468   12,319,842   12,037,412   11,892,948 
Savings accounts  5,206,609   4,830,322   4,403,113   3,862,579   3,882,856 
Time deposits  5,603,024   5,041,638   4,023,232   3,675,930   3,687,778 
Interest-bearing deposits  31,631,780   29,844,249   29,227,725   28,444,053   27,529,551 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,227,106   2,474,882   2,088,201   1,403,573   1,197,390 
Other borrowings  625,757   602,937   480,553   478,909   489,779 
Subordinated notes  437,545   437,422   437,312   437,191   437,084 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  35,175,754   33,613,056   32,487,357   31,017,292   29,907,370 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  10,908,022   12,171,631   13,404,036   13,731,219   13,805,128 
Other liabilities  1,473,459   1,395,360   1,485,369   1,178,796   1,114,818 
Equity  5,044,718   4,895,271   4,710,856   4,795,387   4,526,110 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $52,601,953  $52,075,318  $52,087,618  $50,722,694  $49,353,426 
           
Net free funds/contribution (6) $14,186,175  $15,195,808  $16,352,300  $16,728,407  $16,530,209 

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
(In thousands)  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $16,882  $13,538  $21,612  $17,466  $7,154 
Investment securities  51,795   60,494   53,630   39,071   37,013 
FHLB and FRB stock  3,544   3,680   2,918   2,109   1,823 
Liquidity management assets(1)  72,221   77,712   78,160   58,646   45,990 
Other earning assets(1)  272   313   289   275   210 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  4,178   3,528   3,997   5,371   5,740 
Loans, net of unearned income(1)  622,939   560,564   500,432   403,719   321,069 
Total interest income $699,610  $642,117  $582,878  $468,011  $373,009 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $29,178  $18,772  $14,982  $8,041  $2,553 
Wealth management deposits  9,097   12,258   14,079   11,068   3,685 
Money market accounts  106,630   68,276   45,468   18,916   8,559 
Savings accounts  25,603   15,816   8,421   2,130   347 
Time deposits  42,987   29,680   12,497   5,761   3,841 
Interest-bearing deposits  213,495   144,802   95,447   45,916   18,985 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  17,399   19,135   13,823   6,812   4,878 
Other borrowings  8,485   7,854   5,313   4,008   2,734 
Subordinated notes  5,523   5,488   5,520   5,485   5,517 
Junior subordinated debentures  4,737   4,416   3,826   2,809   2,050 
Total interest expense $249,639  $181,695  $123,929  $65,030  $34,164 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (2,434)  (2,427)  (2,133)  (1,533)  (1,041)
Net interest income (GAAP)(2)  447,537   457,995   456,816   401,448   337,804 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  2,434   2,427   2,133   1,533   1,041 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) $449,971  $460,422  $458,949  $402,981  $338,845 

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 4.66% 4.44% 3.50% 2.28% 0.88%
Investment securities 2.86  3.08  2.91  2.33  2.25 
FHLB and FRB stock 6.35  6.39  6.25  5.88  5.34 
Liquidity management assets 3.24  3.34  3.12  2.37  1.85 
Other earning assets 6.27  6.87  6.17  5.01  3.49 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5.45  5.28  5.14  4.68  4.11 
Loans, net of unearned income 6.23  5.82  5.15  4.28  3.59 
Total earning assets 5.68% 5.34% 4.73% 3.89% 3.22%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.11% 1.44% 1.06% 0.55% 0.20%
Wealth management deposits 2.36  2.29  1.94  1.43  0.52 
Money market accounts 3.11  2.21  1.46  0.62  0.29 
Savings accounts 1.97  1.33  0.76  0.22  0.04 
Time deposits 3.08  2.39  1.23  0.62  0.42 
Interest-bearing deposits 2.71  1.97  1.30  0.64  0.28 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.13  3.14  2.63  1.93  1.63 
Other borrowings 5.44  5.28  4.39  3.32  2.24 
Subordinated notes 5.06  5.02  5.05  5.02  5.05 
Junior subordinated debentures 7.49  6.97  5.90  4.33  3.20 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.85% 2.19% 1.51% 0.83% 0.46%
           
Interest rate spread(1)(2) 2.83% 3.15% 3.22% 3.06% 2.76%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.01) (0.01)
Net free funds/contribution(3) 0.83  0.68  0.51  0.29  0.17 
Net interest margin (GAAP)(2) 3.64% 3.81% 3.71% 3.34% 2.92%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02  0.02  0.02  0.01  0.01 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.66% 3.83% 3.73% 3.35% 2.93%

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 Average Balance
for six months ended,		Interest
for six months ended,		Yield/Rate
for six months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2022		Jun 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2022		Jun 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2022
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)$1,345,506  $3,911,080 $30,421  $9,272 4.56% 0.48%
Investment securities(2) 7,602,707   6,484,570  112,288   69,876 2.98  2.17 
FHLB and FRB stock 228,687   136,424  7,224   3,595 6.37  5.31 
Liquidity management assets(3)(4)$9,176,900  $10,532,074 $149,933  $82,743 3.29% 1.58%
Other earning assets(3)(4)(5) 17,920   24,622  585   391 6.58  3.20 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 289,426   612,078  7,706   11,827 5.37  3.90 
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6) 39,602,672   35,348,269  1,183,503   607,194 6.03  3.46 
Total earning assets(4)$49,086,918  $46,517,043 $1,341,727  $702,155 5.51% 3.04%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (292,721)  (256,834)      
Cash and due from banks 484,964   479,174       
Other assets 3,060,929   2,687,842       
Total assets$52,340,090  $49,427,225       
          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits$5,406,911  $5,010,709 $47,949  $4,543 1.79% 0.18%
Wealth management deposits 1,854,637   2,671,444  21,355   4,603 2.32  0.35 
Money market accounts 13,138,018   12,330,943  174,907   16,207 2.68  0.27 
Savings accounts 5,019,505   3,893,519  41,419   683 1.66  0.04 
Time deposits 5,323,882   3,774,095  72,667   7,803 2.75  0.42 
Interest-bearing deposits$30,742,953  $27,680,710 $358,297  $33,839 2.35% 0.25%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,350,309   1,219,110  36,534   9,694 3.13  1.60 
Other borrowings 614,410   492,011  16,338   4,973 5.36  2.04 
Subordinated notes 437,484   437,025  11,011   10,999 5.08  5.03 
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566   253,566  9,154   3,617 7.28  2.84 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$34,398,722  $30,082,422 $431,334  $63,122 2.53% 0.42%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 11,536,336   13,769,792       
Other liabilities 1,434,625   1,061,655       
Equity 4,970,407   4,513,356       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$52,340,090  $49,427,225       
Interest rate spread(4)(7)      2.98% 2.62%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    (4,861)  (1,935)(0.02) (0.01)
Net free funds/contribution(8)$14,688,196  $16,434,621    0.76  0.15 
Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4)   $905,532  $637,098 3.72% 2.76%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    4,861   1,935 0.02  0.01 
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)   $910,393  $639,033 3.74% 2.77%

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Jun 30, 2023 5.7% 2.9% (2.9)% (7.9)%
Mar 31, 2023 4.2  2.4  (2.4) (7.3)
Dec 31, 2022 7.2  3.8  (5.0) (12.1)
Sep 30, 2022 12.9  7.1  (8.7) (18.9)
Jun 30, 2022 17.0  9.0  (12.6) (23.8)

 

Ramp Scenario+200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Jun 30, 20232.9% 1.8% (0.9)% (3.4)%
Mar 31, 20233.0  1.7  (1.3) (3.4)
Dec 31, 20225.6  3.0  (2.9) (6.8)
Sep 30, 20226.5  3.6  (3.9) (8.6)
Jun 30, 202210.2  5.3  (6.9) (14.3)

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to diminish. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and expects to execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future years.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or maturity period
As of June 30, 2023One year or
less		 From one to
five years		 From five to
fifteen years		 After fifteen
years		 Total
(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$491,950 $2,588,577 $1,707,423 $11,360 $4,799,310
Variable rate 7,799,656  1,505      7,801,161
Total commercial$8,291,606 $2,590,082 $1,707,423 $11,360 $12,600,471
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate 580,938  2,884,383  573,579  51,683  4,090,583
Variable rate 6,509,558  8,631  39    6,518,228
Total commercial real estate$7,090,496 $2,893,014 $573,618 $51,683 $10,608,811
Home equity         
Fixed rate 11,132  2,682    31  13,845
Variable rate 323,129        323,129
Total home equity$334,261 $2,682 $ $31 $336,974
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate 16,724  3,824  30,511  1,072,690  1,123,749
Variable rate 73,672  263,888  1,181,931    1,519,491
Total residential real estate$90,396 $267,712 $1,212,442 $1,072,690 $2,643,240
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate 6,657,042  105,656      6,762,698
Variable rate         
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$6,657,042 $105,656 $ $ $6,762,698
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate 121,092  547,337  22,242    690,671
Variable rate 7,348,602        7,348,602
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$7,469,694 $547,337 $22,242 $ $8,039,273
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate 4,420  3,912  60  301  8,693
Variable rate 23,248        23,248
Total consumer and other$27,668 $3,912 $60 $301 $31,941
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate 7,883,298  6,136,371  2,333,815  1,136,065  17,489,549
Variable rate 22,077,865  274,024  1,181,970    23,533,859
Total loans, net of unearned income$29,961,163 $6,410,395 $3,515,785 $1,136,065 $41,023,408
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
SOFR tenors        $10,407,621
One- year CMT         5,819,451
One- month LIBOR         1,707,349
Three- month LIBOR         10,276
Twelve- month LIBOR         1,028,904
Prime         3,932,654
Ameribor tenors         356,300
Other U.S. Treasury tenors         46,387
BSBY tenors         49,436
Other         175,481
Total variable rate        $23,533,859

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.
BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR, CMT and LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $7.8 billion tied to one-month SOFR, $5.8 billion tied to one-year CMT and $1.7 billion tied to one-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  1-month
SOFR		 1-year
CMT		 1-month
LIBOR		 Prime 
Second Quarter 2023 34bps76bps36bps25bps
First Quarter 2023 44 -9 47 50 
Fourth Quarter 2022 132 68 125 125 
Third Quarter 2022 135 125 135 150 
Second Quarter 2022 139 117 134 125 


TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,Jun 30, Jun 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022  2023   2022 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $376,261  $357,936  $315,338  $312,192  $301,327 $357,936  $299,731 
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2022-02     741           741    
Provision for credit losses  28,514   23,045   47,646   6,420   20,417  51,559   24,523 
Other adjustments  41   4   31   (105)  (56) 45   (34)
Charge-offs:             
Commercial  5,629   2,543   3,019   780   8,928  8,172   10,342 
Commercial real estate  8,124   5   538   24   40  8,129   817 
Home equity           43   192     389 
Residential real estate           5        466 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  4,519   4,629   3,629   6,037   2,903  9,148   4,574 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  134   21   28        155   7 
Consumer and other  110   153      635   253  263   446 
Total charge-offs  18,516   7,351   7,214   7,524   12,316  25,867   17,041 
Recoveries:             
Commercial  505   392   691   2,523   996  897   1,534 
Commercial real estate  25   100   61   55   553  125   585 
Home equity  37   35   65   38   123  72   216 
Residential real estate  6   4   6   60   6  10   11 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  890   1,314   1,279   1,648   1,119  2,204   2,595 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance     9           9    
Consumer and other  23   32   33   31   23  55   72 
Total recoveries  1,486   1,886   2,135   4,355   2,820  3,372   5,013 
Net charge-offs  (17,030)  (5,465)  (5,079)  (3,169)  (9,496) (22,495)  (12,028)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $387,786  $376,261  $357,936  $315,338  $312,192 $387,786  $312,192 
              
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:   
Commercial  0.16%  0.07%  0.08%  (0.06)%  0.27% 0.12%  0.15%
Commercial real estate  0.31   0.00   0.02   0.00   (0.02) 0.16   0.01 
Home equity  (0.04)  (0.04)  (0.08)  0.01   0.09  (0.04)  0.11 
Residential real estate  0.00   0.00   0.00   (0.01)  0.00  0.00   0.05 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  0.24   0.23   0.16   0.30   0.14  0.24   0.02 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  0.01   0.00   0.00        0.00   0.00 
Consumer and other  0.45   0.74   (0.16)  4.02   1.31  0.58   1.26 
Total loans, net of unearned income  0.17%  0.06%  0.05%  0.03%  0.11% 0.11%  0.07%
              
Loans at period end $41,023,408  $39,565,471  $39,196,485  $38,167,613  $37,053,103    
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end  0.74%  0.73%  0.69%  0.64%  0.68%   
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end  0.94   0.95   0.91   0.83   0.84 