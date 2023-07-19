LGI Homes Expands Presence in Florida with New Homes in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. is excited to announce its expansion into the beautiful city of Port Charlotte, Florida. From its picturesque waterfront views to its array of recreational activities and amenities, Port Charlotte has become a sought-after destination for those seeking a peaceful yet engaging place to call home. Now, homebuyers in the area can take advantage of LGI’s unique business model and purchase a fully upgraded, move-in ready home.



"We are excited to bring our high-quality, affordable homes to the Port Charlotte area,” said AJ Jordan, VP of Operations for LGI Homes. "Our mission is to help families and individuals achieve the dream of homeownership. We believe that Port Charlotte offers an exceptional opportunity for them to change their lives for the better in a remarkable location."

Homebuyers in Port Charlotte can choose from a wide range of floor plans with three, four or five bedrooms that cater to various lifestyles and preferences. Each home is meticulously designed to reflect the latest trends in home design and to maximize functionality and comfort. The single-family homes available in Port Charlotte offer open-concept layouts, modern features, and a plethora of upgrades included with the popular CompleteHome™ package.

New homes in Port Charlotte start in the $320s. Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/PortCharlotte or call (888) 994-4572 ext 101 to learn more about the available floor plans, pricing, and unique homebuying experience that LGI Homes provides.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 64,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

