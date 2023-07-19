Medical Mask Market Size Expected to Hit US$ 15 Billion, With CAGR of 15.4% | Fact.MR

Rockville, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report, titled, " Medical Mask Market Analysis by Product (Surgical Masks, N95 Respirators, Face Masks, Full-Face Masks, Laryngeal Masks [Disposable, Reusable], Anesthesia Masks [Disposable, Reusable]), By Application (Respiratory Safety, Infectious Diseases, Allergies, Surgeries), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Research & Academic Institute, Individuals) & By Region – Global Market Insights 2023 to 2033", the global medical mask industry stands at US$ 3.7 Billion in 2023, and is anticipated to generate $15 Billion by 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the demand for medical masks as they play a crucial role in preventing the spread of the virus. The ongoing need for personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, has led to a surge in demand in North America.

Governments and health authorities have implemented strict regulations and guidelines mandating the use of masks in various settings, including healthcare facilities, public places, and transportation. These regulations have fueled the demand for medical masks and created a steady market growth.

The pandemic has raised public awareness about the importance of infection control measures, including the use of masks. People have become more conscious of personal hygiene and the role masks play in reducing the transmission of respiratory illnesses, leading to an increased demand for medical masks.

Healthcare infrastructure in various geographies such as North America is continuously expanding, with an increased focus on providing better healthcare facilities and services.

Vital indicators shaping the Future of the Industry

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of new variants will continue to impact the demand for medical masks in North America. The rate of transmission, severity of the virus, and effectiveness of vaccines will play a crucial role in determining the future demand for masks.

The speed and effectiveness of vaccination efforts in North America will have a significant impact on the medical mask market. Higher vaccination rates may lead to a decrease in mask usage, especially in non-healthcare settings, while lower vaccination rates or the need for booster shots could sustain mask demand.

The policies and recommendations of government and health authorities regarding mask usage will influence the future of the market. Changes in guidelines, mandates, or recommendations related to mask-wearing in different settings will impact the demand for medical masks.

The state of healthcare infrastructure in North America, including hospital capacity, availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), and preparedness for future pandemics or infectious disease outbreaks, will shape the demand for medical masks.

Challenges hindering the market growth

As vaccination rates increase and the population develops immunity to COVID-19, the demand for medical masks may decline. The availability and effectiveness of vaccines can impact the market as people rely more on vaccination rather than mask usage for protection.

Changes in regulations and guidelines regarding mask usage can create uncertainty and impact market demand. Inconsistencies or variations in mandates at the regional or national level can lead to confusion among consumers and businesses.

The medical mask market relies on a complex global supply chain for raw materials, manufacturing, and distribution. Disruptions in the supply chain, such as shortages of raw materials, transportation challenges, or manufacturing delays, can hinder the availability and accessibility of medical masks.

How competition influences the market

The competitive market comprises established manufacturers and emerging players that have pivoted their production lines to meet the increased demand for masks during the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, companies are also focusing on R&D efforts to develop eco-friendly and sustainable mask materials.

In October 2021, Honeywell introduced a new line of ergonomic and lightweight headpieces that combines face and lung protection for challenging industries such as oil & gas, and chemical processing.

Moreover, Sandler Group had announced its investment in the development of a non-woven range of respiratory masks, with plans to produce over 800 million masks in response to the increasing demand.

Key Companies Profiled

Medline Industries Inc.

ANSELL Ltd.

Owens & Minor

Besco Medical Ltd.

Cardinal Health

B. Braun SE

KCWW

3M

Ambu

Smiths Group PLC



