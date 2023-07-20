Food Grade Biofilms Market is forecasted to grow by US$ 318.69 Million during 2023-2033| Fact.MR Report

Rockville , July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food grade biofilms market accounts for a valuation of US$ 163.5 million in 2023. This new research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects worldwide food grade biofilm sales to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033.



Rapidly increasing focus on sustainability in the packaging industry has led to high demand for eco-friendly packaging products. Food grade biofilms have emerged as the perfect sustainable food packaging alternatives and in a world where sustainability is gaining critical importance they could witness a notable hike in demand going forward. Evolving food safety standards and implementation of strict regulatory mandates for food packaging are other prospects that could favor market growth through 2033.

On the contrary, the compatibility of edible biofilms with different food products and concerns shelf-life stability of food-grade biofilms are major restraints that are inhibiting the market from attaining its full potential.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Rising focus on sustainability, growing demand for eco-friendly food packaging, and increasing investments in the research and development applications of the food industry are prime market drivers.

Compatibility with different types of food products and shelf-life stability are two major roadblocks in the path to success of food grade biofilm vendors.

Food grade biofilm sales in the United Kingdom are predicted to increase at 6.4% CAGR over the next ten years.

The market in the United States is forecasted to accumulate a revenue of US$ 128.11 million by the end of 2033.

Use of food grade biofilms in food packaging applications is anticipated to rise at 6.4% CAGR across the forecast period.

“Manufacturing food grade biofilms that are compatible with a variety of food products will be crucial for the success of companies in the future,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Tipa

Apeel Sciences

WikiCell Designs

Biofilm

Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.

Innovia Films

Ecovative Design

SELTIVA

Nagase America Corporation

Futamura Group

Winning Strategy

Food grade biofilm manufacturing companies are investing heavily in the development of biofilms that allow to extend the shelf life of food products and gain a competitive advantage over other market players. Food grade biofilm suppliers are opting for strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to expand their business potential on a global scale.

In February 2021, BioCote, a biotechnology company based in the United Kingdom, announced that it had officially entered the United States market with its venture BioCote® US. The company also launched its official site dedicated to the United States to provide its customers in the country with better service and greater choices.

In July 2020, Ingredion Incorporated, a leading ingredient supplier, announced that it had completed the acquisition of PureCircle Limited, a renowned provider of plant-based sweeteners and producer of food grade biofilms from stevia leaves. Ingredion strengthened its sugar reduction portfolio through this acquisition.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global food grade biofilms market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on material source (proteins, polysaccharides, lipids, biodegradable polymers) and application (food packaging, edible coatings, flavor & aroma enhancement, nutraceutical delivery systems, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

