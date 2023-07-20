Thermal Interface Materials Market Set to Reach US$ 6,413.3 Million by 2033, Fueled by Usage of Consumer Electronics Demand | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The thermal interface materials market size is projected to reach US$ 2,159.4 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow to US$ 6,413.3 million by 2033, according to forecasts.



Throughout the forecast period, the demand for thermal interface materials is anticipated to be driven by the rising need for automation in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment production.

Also, as the prevalence of illnesses and disorders among people in both rich and emerging economies rises, so does the need for medications and medical items. Global sales of thermal interface materials are likely to increase as a result.

Consumer electronics frequently use thermal interface materials to enhance performance, sustainability, quality, functionality, and environmental attributes. Due to their great protection & durability, these materials contribute to an increase in the lifespan of consumer electronics. Moreover, it is predicted that the market is supported by the rising need for thermal conductivity in high-end electronic devices.

Key Takeaways from Thermal Interface Materials Market:

By 2033, the thermal interface materials market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 4.4%.

In 2023, the United States is expected to develop the thermal interface materials business with a share of 25.5%.

The thermal interface materials market grew considerably to US$ 2,005 million in 2022.

in 2022. The thermal interface materials sector expanded at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2022.

By 2033, China's thermal interface materials market is projected to develop with a CAGR of 10.8%.

By 2033, India's thermal interface materials industry is projected to expand with a CAGR of 11.7%.

Japan's thermal interface materials industry will likely grow significantly, with a 4% share in 2023.

Australia's thermal interface materials sector is likely to expand with a share of 1.3% in 2023.

Germany's thermal interface materials business is expected to grow, with a share of 12.2% in 2023.

In 2023, grease and adhesives are expected to dominate the market, with a share of 35.7%, based on the product type.

based on the product type. In 2023, the computer segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 25.1%, based on application.



Top Competitors in Thermal Interface Materials Market and Their Winning Strategies:

Numerous small- and large-scale producers are prevalent in the global market. To accommodate the value chain component of their firm, the companies have thought about diversifying and integrating their business operations. The businesses are attempting to maintain their position as market leaders by taking advantage of economies of scale and growing through acquisitions and mergers. Companies are using mergers and acquisitions to increase the scope of their product offerings and boost product quality.

Key players

3M Company Henkel Indium Corporation Fujipoly] The Dow Chemical Company Honeywell International Inc. SIBELCO Shin-Etsu Ray Techniques



Recent Development:

Dow Corning Company introduced the DOWSIL TC-4040 TIMs in June 2022. This gap filler has good heat conductivity, is simple to use, and doesn't droop. Introducing this new product aids the company's ability to compete in the TIMs industry.

Loctite EA 9536 magnet bonding tape, which offers high materials expansion for electric motors, was introduced by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in April 2020. With the help of an epoxy-based adhesive film, the magnet is fixed firmly in place, gaps are filled, and the electric motor's manufacturing tolerances are considered.

Thermal Interface Materials Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Tapes and films

Elastomeric Pads

Greases and adhesives

Phase change materials

Metal-Based

Others

By Application:

Telecom

Computer

Medical devices

Industrial machinery

Consumer durables

Automotive electronics

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



