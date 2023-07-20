Bottled Water Market to Worth USD 509.2 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the bottled water market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily fueled by the growing consciousness surrounding health and wellness among consumers. As people become more aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, they actively seek out healthier beverage alternatives, with purified and ultra-purified bottled water emerging as popular choices.

Growing concerns over health issues, particularly gastrointestinal diseases arising from the consumption of contaminated water, have propelled a surge in demand for clean and hygienic packaged drinking water options in bottled water market. Consumers are increasingly seeking reliable and safe alternatives to meet their hydration needs, leading to a significant rise in bottled water sales.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 308.1 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 509.2 Billion CAGR 7% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Type

Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Bottled Water Market

Nestle Waters

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Danone S.A.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.

Nongfu Spring

Tingyi

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

Fiji Water

Grupo Vichy Catalan

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mountain Valley Spring Water

ITO EN, Ltd.

Icelandic Glacial

Voss Water

Essentia Water, LLC

CG Roxane, LLC

Offline Retail Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Increasing Trend Among Consumers

Offline retail segment remains the predominant and traditional method of selling bottled water in bottled water market, with consumers continuing to favor purchasing the product from physical retail locations. Supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations, and other brick-and-mortar outlets constitute the primary channels through which bottled water is distributed and made accessible to consumers.

The markets in the North America emerged as significant player in the global bottled water market, making the second-largest contribution with a revenue share of 23.9%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing trend among consumers in the region to embrace a healthier lifestyle, where staying hydrated is paramount.

Online Retail Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Surging Popularity of E-Commerce

The bottled water market is witnessing rapid growth in the online retail segment, fueled by the surging popularity of e-commerce and the convenience it brings consumers. Online retail has become the fastest-growing channel for purchasing bottled water as more and more consumers embrace the ease and simplicity of online shopping.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific have emerged as the fastest-growing bottled water market, driven by several key factors. The region's burgeoning population and rapid urbanization have significantly contributed to the surge in demand for safe and convenient drinking water.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the bottled water market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Bottled Water Market

Nestlé and Acreto joined forces in April 2023 to introduce an innovative line of bottled water crafted entirely from 100% plant-based materials in a landmark initiative for environmental sustainability. This groundbreaking collaboration represents a significant step forward in the global effort to combat plastic waste and reduce the carbon footprint of packaging. By leveraging Acreto's expertise in sustainable packaging solutions, Nestlé is taking a major stride towards a greener future, demonstrating their commitment to responsible business practices and eco-friendly alternatives.

PepsiCo forged a transformative partnership with LanzaTech in February 2023. The two industry giants strive to pioneer a novel process for producing bottled water derived from captured carbon emissions by combining their forces. This technology can potentially revolutionize the bottled water industry by converting harmful carbon emissions into a valuable and sustainable resource.

