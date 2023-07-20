“America’s Favorite Doctor” Expands AFD Brand Into Promising New Territory

MIAMI, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Laura Purdy announces her transition from a primary physician role with Push Health online to that of Medical Director, where she will continue to guide the rapid growth of the AFD brand. Known as “America’s Favorite Doctor” (AFD) and the foremost pioneer of “concierge medicine,” Dr. Purdy advises hundreds of telehealth startups on the cutting edge of virtual wellness. She is one of the few U.S. physicians who has been licensed in all 50 states (including D.C.), overseeing a panel of more than 25,000 patients nationwide while proving the powerful potential of telehealth. As she moves into a directorship position, Dr. Purdy aims to expand AFD’s beneficial influence on providers and patients alike.



“The concept of telehealth is finally reaching an exciting tipping point,” shares Dr. Purdy. “ Many states are embracing the advanced technological solutions that can enable better care for all patients and a higher quality of life for practitioners. This is our chance to continue building momentum toward a more promising future of ethical and socially conscious healthcare.”

AFD’s overarching vision is a more modernized system in which the needs of all parties are considered. After more than two decades in the field, including 14 years as a U.S. Army primary physician, Dr. Purdy became disillusioned with the nation’s current standards of care. Today, aspects like long wait times, very little facetime with physicians, lack of cost transparency, and lack of easy access to quality care are the norm. At the same time, the system is facing a clinician burnout crisis - up from 38% to 63% in 2021 - as providers attempt to keep in stride with overloaded patient panels and growing regulatory requirements.

Through AFD, Dr. Purdy introduces a long overdue transformation toward service-based, human-centered methods that directly and proactively address current system challenges. As Medical Director, she is enthusiastically building a network of doctors, nurses, physicians assistants, and other professionals who embody the brand’s ethos of compassionate, evolved care. In addition to supporting hundreds of startups working to advance the era of telehealth, she is establishing brand practitioners in underserved states and partnering with innovators in high-impact specialty areas such as breast health.

Learn more about AFD’s exciting collaborations in reimagining a higher standard of care at drlaurapurdy.com .

About Laura Purdy, MD, MBA:

Among the nation’s foremost thought leaders on the future of digital healthcare, “America’s Favorite Doctor” Laura Purdy, MD, MBA is a board-certified Family Medicine Physician and the Medical Director of the AFD brand. Having been licensed in all 50 states (including D.C.), she serves patients nationwide while partnering with industry innovators to develop virtual health offerings that support a higher standard of care. Beginning her career as an Army physician, Dr. Purdy spent 14 years helping soldiers and their families through the power of telehealth. Now, she is a sought-after digital medicine expert and advisor for hundreds of leading telehealth providers. Learn more at drlaurapurdy.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/904cf5f0-c95d-4dfe-be39-55151ac29ff9.