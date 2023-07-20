DNA Plc’s Half-Year Financial Report 2023: Total revenues, EBITDA, and operating result continued to improve

English Finnish

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 JULY 2023, 8:30 am EEST

Summary

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year (reference period). Figures are unaudited.

January–June 2023

Total revenues grew 6% and amounted to EUR 513 million (483).

EBITDA increased 3% and was EUR 189 million (184).

The operating result increased 13% and totaled EUR 93 million (82).

Average revenue per user (ARPU) 1) : ARPU for mobile communications increased 4% and was EUR 17.8 (17.2). ARPU for fixed-network broadband decreased slightly and was EUR 16.3 (16.5). ARPU for TV subscriptions increased 16% and was EUR 9.5 (8.2).

: Number of subscriptions: The number of mobile subscriptions 2) increased and was 2,742,000 (2,719,000). The number of fixed-network broadband subscriptions increased and was 659,000 (625,000). The number of TV subscriptions decreased and was 218,000 (240,000).



Key figures





EUR million 1─6/2023 1─6/2022 Change, % 1─12/2022 Net sales 513 483 6 997 EBITDA 189 184 3 364 % of net sales 37 38 37 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 96 102 204 Operating result, EBIT 93 82 13 160 % of net sales 18 17 16 Net result before tax 86 79 9 151 Net result for the period 68 62 9 120 Return on investment (ROI), % 12 13 12 Return on equity (ROE), % 21 18 17 Capital expenditure 92 71 29 167 Cash flow after investing activities 90 47 91 99 Net debt 625 666 -6 634 Net debt/EBITDA 1.7 1.8 1.7 Net gearing, % 99 106 96 Equity ratio, % 38 40 40 Earnings per share, basic and diluted, EUR 0.51 0.47 0.91 Personnel at the end of period 1,749 1,779 -2 1,695





CEO’s review

DNA’s financial figures for January–June 2023 indicate that our business has developed favourably. Our total revenues grew 6% year-on-year and amounted to EUR 513 million (483), EBITDA increased 3% and was EUR 189 million (184) and our operating result increased 13% to EUR 93 million (82). The number of mobile subscriptions increased by 23,000 year-on-year, and their ARPU increased to EUR 17.8 (17.2). The number of fixed-network broadband subscriptions increased by 39,000 on the comparison period, but their ARPU decreased to EUR 16.3 (16.5). The number of fixed telephony and TV subscriptions fell as expected. Inflation also contributed positively to the development of revenues, even though it was not possible to pass the rapid increase of energy and wholesale prices on to the prices of DNA’s services.

DNA’s growth as the fixed-network broadband market leader has continued, and demand for 5G services has further accelerated. Demand has also been driven by our expanding 5G network, which covered almost 90% of the population at the end of June. In the spring, DNA rose to an historic second place in the mobile phone network subscription market, measured by the number of subscriptions. Our long-term success is based on an excellent customer experience in high-quality networks and uncomplicated service at all stages of the customer relationship.

DNA implemented its updated strategy during the first half of the year. We aim to have the most satisfied customers in the market and provide the best possible customer experience. As in previous years, we also aim to achieve faster than average market growth. We will contribute to the development of our society by constructing important network infrastructure, promoting digital inclusion, and connecting Finns to what matters most to them. In early July – that is, immediately after the end of the review period – we announced that DNA had made a significant investment in the domestic production of green energy by signing a ten-year purchase agreement for Finnish wind power. This purchase agreement will help us reach our ambitious net-zero emissions target in accordance with the Science Based Targets framework.

One of our strategic objectives is to be the best place to work and learn. Freedom, responsibility, and trust are a permanent part of our working culture at DNA. Our employees can choose freely where, when and how they work as long as their position allows it. We also focus on supporting coping at work. This is the focus of our new office strategy, which is why we have chosen Ilmalanlinna as the location for DNA’s new head office. These premises in Ilmala, Helsinki have been designed to be inspiring, support wellbeing and encourage collaboration. We will move from Käpylä to Ilmala in summer 2024. Personnel’s wishes have highlighted a need to strengthen our sense of community, and the new office is a step in this direction.

In spite of DNA’s favourable result, it should be noted that the first half of 2023 was still overshadowed by general uncertainty both globally and in the market. According to the Bank of Finland’s June forecast3), the Finnish economy is expected to contract in 2023. High inflation – and the rise of energy prices in particular – combined with higher reference interest rates have eroded consumers’ purchasing power and increased business costs. Although the Bank of Finland expects a slight upswing in the current shallow recession during 2024, the recession may still have an impact on DNA’s business.

Jussi Tolvanen

CEO

Attachment: Half-Year Financial Report 2023, DNA Plc (PDF)

ARPU = Monthly mobile revenues (company’s subscriptions) and traffic revenues + interconnection / average number of subscriptions. Postpaid, prepaid, mobile home phone (“Luuri”) and mobile broadband subscriptions Source: Bank of Finland 20 June 2023: Finnish economy to move from shallow recession to moderate growth. Available at: https://www.suomenpankki.fi/en/media-and-publications/releases/2023/shallow-recession-in-finnish-economy-to-be-followed-by-moderate-growth/

Additional information:

Jussi Tolvanen, CEO, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 1000, jussi.tolvanen@dna.fi

Timo Kipinoinen, CFO, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 8131, timo.kipinoinen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. Our purpose is to connect you to what matters most. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. Already for years, DNA customers have been among the world leaders in mobile data usage. DNA has about 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2022, our total revenue was EUR 997 million and we employ about 1,700 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics.

