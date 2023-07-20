BW Energy starts production from third well in the Hibiscus / Ruche development



BW Energy is pleased to announce that production has safely started from the third well of the Hibiscus / Ruche Phase 1 development in the Dussafu licence offshore Gabon. Well performance is in line with expectations with current production at approximately 6,000 barrels per day.



The DHIBM-5H well was drilled as a horizontal well from the BW MaBoMo production facility to a total depth of 4,245 metres into Gamba sandstone reservoir at the Hibiscus field. Following completion, the Borr Norve jack-up has commenced drilling operations on the fourth production well (DHIBM-6H).



"I would like to complement the drilling team for their efficient delivery of the third Hibiscus production well while extending our excellent HSE performance. We continue to see robust production rates and receive well data that confirms excellent reservoir quality. This supports our expectations for continued successive production growth in Gabon through 2023 and into early 2024 as we complete the drilling program,” said Carl Krogh Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy.



The drilling campaign targets four Hibiscus Gamba and two Ruche Gamba wells which are expected to bring the total oil production up to approximately 40,000 barrels per day when all wells are completed in early 2024. The oil produced at Hibiscus / Ruche is transported by pipeline to the BW Adolo FPSO for processing and storage before offloading to export tankers.

About BW Energy:



BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 428 million barrels oil equivalent at the start of 2023.



