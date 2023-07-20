Intermediate Capital Group plc : Q1 Trading Statement for the three months ended 30 June 2023

Fee-earning AUM +2% in the quarter,

positive momentum across ICG platform Highlights



Total AUM of $82.1bn; fee-earning AUM ($64.1bn) +2% in the quarter, +18% annualised over the last five years 1

Fundraising of $2.6bn including $1bn for Strategic Equity V; $0.6bn for Europe Mid Market II 2 ; and $0.6bn in Private Debt. Fundraising guidance maintained

; and $0.6bn in Private Debt. Fundraising guidance maintained Senior Debt Partners V, our flagship direct lending strategy, performing strongly: nine transactions totalling ~€2bn signed since December 2022

Real Assets franchise building momentum: Infrastructure II activated at €125m third-party AUM, continuing to fundraise (Infrastructure I: €1.5bn total fund size); first seed investment made for Infrastructure Asia; ICG Real Estate announced formation of Metropolitan Last Mile

Breadth of ICG platform has supported activity levels in recent quarters, pipeline building in many strategies

Many opportunities for further growth lie ahead for ICG: our continued performance and long-term track record reinforce confidence in our ability to successfully execute on them

AUM growth on a constant currency basis; 2. Europe Mid Market II is not yet activated or in fee-earning AUM Unless otherwise stated the financial results discussed herein are on the basis of alternative performance measures (APM) basis unless otherwise stated; see full year results





Long-term growth Last five years CAGR1 Third-party AUM 19 % Fee-earning AUM 18 % 1 On a constant currency basis





AUM 30 June 2023 31 March 2023 Change1 Total AUM $82.1bn $80.2bn 2 % Third-party AUM $78.9bn $77.0bn 2 % Fee-earning AUM $64.1bn $62.8bn 2 % 1 On a constant currency basis





Business activity $bn



Fundraising Deployment1 Realisations1,2 Q1 FY24 Q1 FY23 LTM Q1 FY24 Q1 FY23 LTM Q1 FY24 Q1 FY23 LTM Structured and Private Equity 1.7 2.7 2.5 0.2 0.8 3.7 0.1 0.6 1.8 Private Debt 0.6 0.5 3.9 0.4 1.3 3.6 0.4 1.2 1.1 Real Assets 0.3 0.5 1.0 0.4 0.7 1.4 0.1 0.3 0.8 Credit — 0.9 1.0 Total 2.6 4.6 8.4 1.0 2.8 8.7 0.6 2.1 3.7 1 Direct investment funds; 2 Realisations of third-party fee-earning AUM

AUM

Dry powder of $22.5bn, $14.6bn of which is not yet paying fees and will do so when the capital is invested or enters its investment period

At 30 June 2023, funds that were fundraising included SDP V and SDP SMAs; Strategic Equity V; North America Credit Partners III; Europe Mid-Market II; Infrastructure II; LP Secondaries I; Life Sciences I; and various Real Estate and Credit strategies

Third-party AUM ($m) Structured and Private Equity Private Debt Real Assets Credit Total At 31 March 2023 27,728 23,641 7,863 17,755 76,987 Additions 1,696 662 324 19 2,701 Realisations (78) (186) (91) (555) (910) FX and other (156) (6) 124 139 101 At 30 June 2023 29,190 24,111 8,220 17,358 78,879 Change $m 1,462 470 357 (397) 1,892 Change % 5 % 2 % 5 % (2) % 2 % Change % (constant exchange rate) 5 % 1 % 2 % (3) % 2 %





Fee-earning AUM ($m) Structured and Private Equity Private Debt Real Assets Credit Total At 31 March 2023 23,840 14,249 6,862 17,898 62,849 Funds raised: fees on committed capital 1,009 — 147 — 1,156 Deployment of funds: fees on invested capital 47 419 376 121 963 Total additions 1,056 419 523 121 2,119 Realisations (60) (425) (126) (561) (1,172) FX and other 110 94 (100) 214 318 At 30 June 2023 24,946 14,337 7,159 17,672 64,114 Change $m 1,106 88 297 (226) 1,265 Change % 5 % 1 % 4 % (1) % 2 % Change % (constant exchange rate) 5 % — % 2 % (2) % 2 %

Balance sheet

At 30 June 2023 the balance sheet investment portfolio was valued at £2,894m, broadly flat compared to 31 March 2023 (£2,902m)

£m 30 June 2023 31 March 2023 Structured and Private Equity 1,737 1,751 Private Debt 163 169 Real Assets 304 289 Credit 351 363 Seed investments 339 330 Balance sheet investment portfolio 2,894 2,902

During the period, private placements with a value of £51m at 31 March 2023 matured and were repaid from cash resources

At 30 June 2023 the Group had total liquidity of £1,081m (FY23: £1,100m), cash of £531m (FY23: £550m) and net financial debt of £919m (FY23: £988m)

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES

Average rate

Q1 FY24 Average rate

Q1 FY23 Average rate

FY23 30 June 2023 period end 30 June 2022

period end 31 March 2023

year end GBP:EUR 1.1561 1.1760 1.1560 1.1637 1.1617 1.1375 GBP:USD 1.2570 1.2452 1.2051 1.2703 1.2178 1.2337 EUR:USD 1.0874 1.0588 1.0426 1.0916 1.0483 1.0846

