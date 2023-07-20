Intermediate Capital Group plc : Q1 Trading Statement for the three months ended 30 June 2023

 Fee-earning AUM +2% in the quarter,
positive momentum across ICG platform		 
 Highlights

  • Total AUM of $82.1bn; fee-earning AUM ($64.1bn) +2% in the quarter, +18% annualised over the last five years1
  • Fundraising of $2.6bn including $1bn for Strategic Equity V; $0.6bn for Europe Mid Market II2; and $0.6bn in Private Debt. Fundraising guidance maintained
  • Senior Debt Partners V, our flagship direct lending strategy, performing strongly: nine transactions totalling ~€2bn signed since December 2022
  • Real Assets franchise building momentum: Infrastructure II activated at €125m third-party AUM, continuing to fundraise (Infrastructure I: €1.5bn total fund size); first seed investment made for Infrastructure Asia; ICG Real Estate announced formation of Metropolitan Last Mile
  • Breadth of ICG platform has supported activity levels in recent quarters, pipeline building in many strategies
  • Many opportunities for further growth lie ahead for ICG: our continued performance and long-term track record reinforce confidence in our ability to successfully execute on them

  1. AUM growth on a constant currency basis; 2. Europe Mid Market II is not yet activated or in fee-earning AUM
 Long-term growth  
   
  Last five years CAGR1
 Third-party AUM        19  %
 Fee-earning AUM        18  %
   
 1 On a constant currency basis 


 AUM   
     
  30 June 202331 March 2023Change1
 Total AUM$82.1bn$80.2bn        2 %
 Third-party AUM$78.9bn$77.0bn        2 %
 Fee-earning AUM$64.1bn$62.8bn        2 %
     
 1 On a constant currency basis   


 Business activity           
             
 $bn

Fundraising Deployment1 Realisations1,2
 Q1 FY24Q1 FY23LTM Q1 FY24Q1 FY23LTM Q1 FY24Q1 FY23LTM
 Structured and Private Equity1.72.72.5 0.20.83.7 0.10.61.8
 Private Debt0.60.53.9 0.41.33.6 0.41.21.1
 Real Assets0.30.51.0 0.40.71.4 0.10.30.8
 Credit0.91.0        
 Total2.64.68.4 1.02.88.7 0.62.13.7
             
 1 Direct investment funds; 2 Realisations of third-party fee-earning AUM 

AUM

  • Dry powder of $22.5bn, $14.6bn of which is not yet paying fees and will do so when the capital is invested or enters its investment period
  • At 30 June 2023, funds that were fundraising included SDP V and SDP SMAs; Strategic Equity V; North America Credit Partners III; Europe Mid-Market II; Infrastructure II; LP Secondaries I; Life Sciences I; and various Real Estate and Credit strategies
Third-party AUM ($m)Structured and Private EquityPrivate DebtReal AssetsCreditTotal
At 31 March 202327,72823,6417,86317,75576,987
Additions1,696662324192,701
Realisations(78)(186)(91)(555)(910)
FX and other(156)(6)124139101
At 30 June 202329,19024,1118,22017,35878,879
Change $m1,462470357(397)1,892
Change %        5  %        2 %        5 %        (2) %        2  %
Change % (constant exchange rate)        5  %        1 %        2 %        (3) %        2  %


Fee-earning AUM ($m)Structured and Private EquityPrivate DebtReal AssetsCreditTotal
At 31 March 202323,84014,2496,86217,89862,849
Funds raised: fees on committed capital1,0091471,156
Deployment of funds: fees on invested capital47419376121963
Total additions1,0564195231212,119
Realisations(60)(425)(126)(561)(1,172)
FX and other11094(100)214318
At 30 June 202324,94614,3377,15917,67264,114
Change $m1,10688297(226)1,265
Change %        5 %        1 %        4 %        (1) %        2 %
Change % (constant exchange rate)        5 %        —  %        2 %        (2) %        2 %

Balance sheet

  • At 30 June 2023 the balance sheet investment portfolio was valued at £2,894m, broadly flat compared to 31 March 2023 (£2,902m)
£m30 June 202331 March 2023
Structured and Private Equity1,7371,751
Private Debt163169
Real Assets304289
Credit351363
Seed investments339330
Balance sheet investment portfolio2,8942,902
  • During the period, private placements with a value of £51m at 31 March 2023 matured and were repaid from cash resources
  • At 30 June 2023 the Group had total liquidity of £1,081m (FY23: £1,100m), cash of £531m (FY23: £550m) and net financial debt of £919m (FY23: £988m)

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES

 Average rate
Q1 FY24		Average rate
Q1 FY23		Average rate
FY23		30 June 2023 period end30 June 2022
period end		31 March 2023
year end
GBP:EUR1.15611.17601.15601.16371.16171.1375
GBP:USD1.25701.24521.20511.27031.21781.2337
EUR:USD1.08741.05881.04261.09161.04831.0846

