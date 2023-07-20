English Finnish

Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 20 July 2023 at 09:05 am EET

Uponor Corporation’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting 2024

Financial Statements Bulletin for January–December 2023 16 February 2024 at 09:00 EET Annual Report 2023 during week 9 Interim Report for January–March 2024 19 April 2024 at 09:00 EET Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2024 18 July 2024 at 09:00 EET Interim Report for January–September 2024 23 October 2024 at 09:00 EET

The Annual General Meeting 2024 of Uponor Corporation is planned to be held on Wednesday, 13 March 2024 at 15:00 EET. Uponor’s Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately on a later date. Shareholders, who wish to have items put on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, shall notify the company thereof latest by Wednesday, 24 January 2024 via email to agm@uponor.com.

As announced earlier, the Interim Report for January–September 2023 will be published on 25 October 2023 at 09:00 EET.

Further information:

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

franciska.janzon@uponor.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief

Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,750 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com