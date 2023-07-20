Telecom Equipment Market to Hit USD 949.14 Million By 2030 with 7.1% CAGR

New York, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Telecom Equipment Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth 558.79 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 949.14 million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Telecom equipment refers to the hardware and infrastructure components essential for the functioning of telecommunications networks. The equipment encompasses a diverse range of devices, including switches, routers, modems, transmitters, receivers, base stations, multiplexers, network management systems, and optical fiber equipment. The devices enable the transmission, reception, and processing of voice, data, and multimedia communications. Additionally, telecom equipment plays a crucial role in facilitating connectivity, routing signals, managing network performance, and ensuring efficient communication across various networks and mediums.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1156

The increasing number of data centers is raising the demand for advanced telecom equipment to ensure reliable and high-speed connectivity. Telecom equipment including switches, routers, and fiber-optic cables form the backbone of data center networks. The components facilitate the transmission of data between servers, storage systems, and external networks, ensuring seamless communication and efficient data transfer within the data center environment. Consequently, the rising number of data centers is driving the growth of telecom equipment to provide high-speed connectivity to users. For instance, in January 2023, Digital Edge Holdings Pte. Ltd. partnered with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and AGP DC InvestCo Pte Ltd for the development of a pan-India portfolio of hyperscale data centers. The partnership aims to develop India’s biggest data center hub that raises the demand for servers and storage systems to ensure seamless communication, hence contributing significantly in driving the growth of the telecom equipment market.

Moreover, the increasing number of smart city projects is expected to create potential opportunities for the growth of the telecom equipment market. Telecom equipment, including fiber optic networks, base stations, antennas, and wireless connectivity solutions, are essential components for providing reliable and high-speed communication networks in smart cities. However, the high manufacturing and installation cost associated with telecom equipment is restraining the market growth.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 949.14 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 7.1% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Carritech Limited, Extreme Networks, Inc., FiberHome Technologies, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Juniper Networks, Inc., Rakuten Mobile, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm TechCompany, Inc., Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation By Component Hardware and Software By Type Mobile Communication System, Network Communication Equipment, and Optical Communication Equipment By Infrastructure Wired and Wireless By Technology 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G By Industry Vertical IT and Telecom, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Military and Defense, Consumer Electronics, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/secure-checkout/1156

Telecom Equipment Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for telecom equipment due to expanding 5G network infrastructure is bolstering the market growth.

Increasing investment by telecom operators to deliver high-speed data connectivity is propelling the growth of the telecom equipment market.

Rising investment by the government to enhance the digital infrastructure of the country is bolstering market growth.

Restraints

High manufacturing and installation costs associated with telecom equipment are restraining the market growth.

Environmental factors and electromagnetic interference are impeding the growth of the telecom equipment market.

Opportunities

Increasing number of smart city projects is expected to create potential opportunities for the growth of the telecom equipment market.

Global Telecom Equipment Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Component, the hardware segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 as the hardware components form the backbone of the networks, facilitating the transmission and reception of voice, data, and multimedia communications. Additionally, hardware telecom equipment is designed to provide high performance and is optimized for handling large volumes of data, ensuring low latency, and delivering consistent connectivity. Consequently, the aforementioned factors are responsible for accelerating the growth of the hardware segment.

Based on Type, the network communication equipment segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022 as network communication equipment forms the fundamental infrastructure of telecom networks. Network communication equipment includes switches, routers, gateways, access points, and other devices that enable the routing, switching, and transmission of data within and between networks. The components are essential for establishing and managing communication pathways, ensuring connectivity, and enabling data transfer across various network nodes. In addition, network communication equipment supports voice communication, data transmission, video streaming, internet access, and cloud services, among others, further driving the adoption of communication equipment.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1156

Based on Infrastructure, the wireless segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Wireless infrastructure enables ubiquitous connectivity, allowing users to access communication services without the need for physical cables. In addition, wireless networks provide coverage over large areas, including urban, suburban, and rural regions, ensuring widespread connectivity and accessibility. Moreover, wireless infrastructure allows users to move freely while staying connected and is increasingly adopted in various industries and applications, including transportation, logistics, healthcare, and smart cities. Furthermore, wireless technologies enable the deployment of mobile communication solutions, namely cellular networks, Wi-Fi hotspots, and wireless sensor networks, facilitating seamless connectivity.

Based on Technology, the 4G segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022 as 4G technology is based on globally recognized standards including Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX). The standardization ensures compatibility and interoperability between different network equipment manufacturers and network operators and also simplifies the deployment process and reduces costs. In addition, 4G networks provide significantly faster data speeds compared to previous generations. The increased speed enables a wide range of bandwidth-intensive applications, including video streaming, online gaming, and cloud-based services. Moreover, 4G technology offers improved network capacity, allowing more simultaneous connections and better handling of high data traffic, thus contributing significantly in driving the growth of the 4G segment.

Based on Industry Vertical, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022 as telecom equipment forms the backbone of mobile communication infrastructure, enabling voice calls, text messaging, and internet connectivity on smartphones and other mobile devices. Additionally, telecom equipment includes components namely cellular base stations, antennas, signal amplifiers, and network switches that facilitate wireless communication between devices and cellular networks. Consequently, the expanding consumer electronics industry is driving the growth of the telecom equipment market to enable seamless communication.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022 as the region invests heavily in developing robust network infrastructure, including both wired and wireless networks. In addition, the region's advanced telecommunications infrastructure, including high-speed broadband networks, extensive fiber-optic connectivity, and 5G cellular networks, provides a solid foundation for the deployment and adoption of telecom equipment. Moreover, North America boasts robust research and development capabilities in the telecom sector along with the presence of top-tier universities, research institutions, and technology hubs encourages innovation and collaboration among academia, industry, and government organizations. Furthermore, the increasing investments by the government to develop advanced communication technologies are also contributing in driving the market growth.

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Microsoft Corporation and Viasat partnered together to provide internet connectivity to approximately 5 million people in Africa. The installation of high-speed internet connectivity will raise the demand for advanced telecom equipment to enable low-latency seamless communication.

In May 2022, China Telecom and Huawei collaborated together for the launch of Super TimeFreq Folding, a 5G-Advanced technology. Advanced technology utilizes mmWave for delivering high bandwidth, low latency, high reliability, and ultra-large network capacity to enable seamless transmission.

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/telecom-equipment-market

Key Market Highlights

Globally, the telecom equipment market is divided based on the component into hardware and software.

In the context of type, the market is segregated into mobile communication systems, network communication equipment, and optical communication equipment.

In the context of the infrastructure, the market is separated into wired and wireless.

In the context of technology, the market is trifurcated into 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G.

In the context of the industry vertical, the market is classified into IT and telecom, retail, BFSI, healthcare, media and entertainment, military and defense, consumer electronics, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in telecom equipment.

List of Major Global Telecom Equipment Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Carritech Limited

Extreme Networks, Inc.

FiberHome Technologies

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Rakuten Mobile, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm TechCompany, Inc.

Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

Global Telecom Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Hardware Network

IP Intercom Hardware

Servers

Storage Hardware

Software

Monitoring Software

Security Software

Contact Center Software

Others

By Type

Mobile Communication System

Network Communication Equipment

Optical Communication Equipment

By Infrastructure

Wired

Wireless

By Technology

2G

3G

4G

5G

By Industry Vertical

IT and Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Military and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

Request for Customization @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-customization/1156

Key Questions Covered in the Telecom Equipment Market Report

What is telecom equipment?

Telecom equipment refers to the hardware and infrastructure components essential for the functioning of telecommunications networks. The equipment encompasses a diverse range of devices, including switches, routers, modems, transmitters, receivers, base stations, multiplexers, network management systems, and optical fiber equipment.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the telecom equipment market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

Hardware accounted for the largest market share as hardware networks are designed to provide high performance and are optimized for handling large volumes of data, ensuring low latency, and delivering consistent connectivity.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the telecom equipment market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

IT and telecommunication are predicted to witness the fastest growth as telecom equipment is essential for establishing and maintaining network infrastructure including routers, switches, network cables, wireless access points, and network management systems.

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the expanding digital infrastructure and rising e-commerce sector.

Our Other Research Reports here:-

Body Mist Market | Industry Growth, Forecast 2023-2030

Polyferric sulfate Market Size Worth US$ 368.33 Mn By 2030, Analysis By Consegic Business Intelligence

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market Size to hit $ 1,214.97 Mn by 2030 – Leading Players, Current Trends, Challenges Faced & Forecast

Bovine Colostrum Market Set to Value at US$ 243.23 Million By 2030, Insights By Consegic Business Intelligence

Crawler Cranes Market Worth $7,026.48 Million By 2030, Says Consegic Business Intelligence

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/telecom-equipment-market

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344