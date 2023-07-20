Global Digital Shipment Market to Witness Exponential Growth Driven by Increasing Customer Demand for Streamlined Services

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Shipment Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital shipment market is poised for significant expansion, with a projected growth of USD 50,698.49 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 21.76%.

The comprehensive report on the digital shipment market provides an in-depth analysis encompassing market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 key players.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing customer demand for faster and streamlined services, the advent of new technologies, and the growing number of companies embracing digitalization are the primary factors driving the market growth.

Segmentation:

Type: Digital shipping lines, Digital freight forwarders

Deployment: Cloud, On-premises

Geographical Landscape: APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America

Key Drivers of Digital Shipment Market Growth:

Globalization in the supply chain, necessitating efficient and digitally-enabled shipment solutions

Integration of Industry 4.0 technologies, facilitating automated and data-driven logistics operations

Rapid growth of e-commerce, driving the need for seamless digital shipment services

The report provides an in-depth analysis by studying, synthesizing, and analyzing data from multiple sources and key parameters.

Companies Mentioned:

AP Moller Maersk AS

Boxnbiz Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

CMA CGM Group

COSCO Shipping International Co. Ltd.

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

Evergreen Marine Corp. Taiwan Ltd.

FedEx Corp.

Flexport Inc.

Forto GmbH

Hapag Lloyd AG

HMM Europe Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd.

Pacific International Lines Pte. Ltd.

TRAXENS

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.

Zencargo

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

