Rapid Growth of Access Control as a Service Market Driven by Increasing Data Security Concerns

The access control as a service market is set to experience substantial growth, with a projected increase of $4,473.02 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 22.39%.

The comprehensive report on the access control as a service market provides a holistic analysis encompassing market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 key players.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market growth is driven by the following factors:

Growing awareness about sophisticated data security threats, fostering the need for robust access control solutions

Increased adoption and implementation of the mobility phenomenon and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) practices in various industries

Penetration of the internet and wireless network infrastructure, facilitating the adoption of access control as a service solutions

Segmentation:

End-user: Government, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Others

Type: Managed service, Hosted service

Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa

Key Drivers of Access Control as a Service Market Growth:

Higher focus on data security, driving the demand for advanced access control solutions

Proliferation of cloud systems, enabling convenient and scalable access control as a service offerings

Continuously evolving compliance requirements, necessitating robust access control solutions

The report provides an in-depth analysis by studying, synthesizing, and analyzing data from multiple sources and key parameters.

Companies Mentioned:

ASSA ABLOY AB

Brivo Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Centrify Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudastructure Inc.

Datawatch Systems Inc.

Dormakaba Holding AG

Feenics Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

M3T Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Okta Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Ping Identity Corp.

SecureAuth Corp.

Thales Group

Vector Security Inc.

