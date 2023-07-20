Growing Demand and Strong Distribution Network Drive Global Fresh Baked Products Market to 2027

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fresh Baked Products Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fresh baked products market is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected increase of $92.47 billion during the forecast period of 2022-2027, reflecting a significant CAGR of 6.4%.

This comprehensive report on the fresh baked products market provides a holistic analysis, encompassing market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 key players.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market growth is driven by the following factors:

Strong distribution network between bakery product manufacturers and customers, ensuring efficient delivery and availability

Growing prominence of gluten-free bakery products, catering to the increasing consumer demand for gluten-free options

Use of functional ingredients in fresh baked products, such as whole grains, superfoods, and natural sweeteners, to enhance nutritional value

Segmentation:

Product: Breads and rolls, Cookies/cakes/pastries, Morning baked goods

Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Geographical Landscape: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa

Key Drivers of Fresh Baked Products Market Growth:

Increasing online presence of bakery product vendors, expanding reach and accessibility for customers

Growth in demand for private-label bakery products, providing customized offerings and fostering brand loyalty

Growing number of mergers and acquisitions in the fresh baked products market, driving market consolidation and expansion opportunities

The report provides an in-depth analysis by studying, synthesizing, and analyzing data from multiple sources and key parameters.

Companies Mentioned:

ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC.

Atlanta Bread Co. International Inc.

BAB Inc.

BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd.

Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc.

Finsbury Food Group Plc

Fresh Baked Goodness

Greggs Plc

Inspire Brands Inc.

LE DUFF Group

Krispy Kreme Inc.

MONBAKE GRUPO EMPRESARIAL S.A.U.

Mondelez International Inc.

Panera Bread Co.

Rich Products Corp.

The European Bakery

The Wendy's Co.

Trenker Johann KG

VIVESCIA

