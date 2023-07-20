Global Insulation Market Driven by Increasing Need for Energy Efficiency in Buildings, Forecasted to Grow by $23.11 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insulation Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The insulation market is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027, with a projected increase of USD 23.11 billion at a CAGR of 5.6%.
This comprehensive report on the insulation market provides insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering approximately 25 key players.
The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, key trends, and growth drivers, highlighting the overall market environment.
The market growth is primarily driven by:
- Growing need for energy efficiency in buildings, stimulating the demand for insulation materials to reduce heat transfer and optimize energy consumption
- Increased infrastructure development, particularly in the commercial and residential sectors, leading to a surge in demand for insulation solutions
- Need to optimize building energy consumption, driving the adoption of insulation materials to enhance thermal performance and reduce energy costs
Market Segmentation:
- By Product: Wool, Plastic foam, Others
- By End-user: Non-residential, Residential
- By Geographical Landscape: APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America
Key Drivers of Insulation Market Growth:
- Green building developments exerting a significant influence on sales prospects, fostering the adoption of insulation solutions in energy-efficient construction practices
- High demand from developing nations, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development
- Increasing demand for foam insulation materials due to their exceptional thermal insulation properties and versatility across various applications
The report provides a comprehensive analysis by studying, synthesizing, and analyzing data from multiple sources and key parameters.
Companies Mentioned:
- Aeroflex USA Inc.
- Altana AG
- Armacell International SA
- BASF SE
- Carlisle SynTec Systems
- Compagnie de Saint Gobain
- Continental AG
- Dow Inc.
- Holcim Ltd.
- Huntsman International LLC
- Kaneka Corp.
- Recticel NV
- Rilmac Group of Companies
- ROCKWOOL International AS
- Synthos SA
- Thermaflex International Holding BV
- Xella International GmbH
- Kingspan Group Plc
- Knauf Digital GmbH
- Owens Corning
