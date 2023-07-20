Global Insulation Market Driven by Increasing Need for Energy Efficiency in Buildings, Forecasted to Grow by $23.11 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insulation Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insulation market is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027, with a projected increase of USD 23.11 billion at a CAGR of 5.6%.

This comprehensive report on the insulation market provides insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering approximately 25 key players.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, key trends, and growth drivers, highlighting the overall market environment.

The market growth is primarily driven by:

Growing need for energy efficiency in buildings, stimulating the demand for insulation materials to reduce heat transfer and optimize energy consumption

Increased infrastructure development, particularly in the commercial and residential sectors, leading to a surge in demand for insulation solutions

Need to optimize building energy consumption, driving the adoption of insulation materials to enhance thermal performance and reduce energy costs

Market Segmentation:

By Product: Wool, Plastic foam, Others

By End-user: Non-residential, Residential

By Geographical Landscape: APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America

Key Drivers of Insulation Market Growth:

Green building developments exerting a significant influence on sales prospects, fostering the adoption of insulation solutions in energy-efficient construction practices

High demand from developing nations, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development

Increasing demand for foam insulation materials due to their exceptional thermal insulation properties and versatility across various applications

The report provides a comprehensive analysis by studying, synthesizing, and analyzing data from multiple sources and key parameters.

Companies Mentioned:

Aeroflex USA Inc.

Altana AG

Armacell International SA

BASF SE

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Continental AG

Dow Inc.

Holcim Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Kaneka Corp.

Recticel NV

Rilmac Group of Companies

ROCKWOOL International AS

Synthos SA

Thermaflex International Holding BV

Xella International GmbH

Kingspan Group Plc

Knauf Digital GmbH

Owens Corning

