Rapid Growth in Warehouse and Transportation Management Fuels Global Logistics Automation Market

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Automation: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global logistics automation market, analyzing its size, key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. It also provides valuable insights into the strategies and products of major players in the market.

The report covers the period from 2023 to 2028, with 2022 as the base year. It presents estimated market data and revenue forecasts segmented by component, function, and industry. The analysis provides valuable information for businesses and investors looking to understand the current and future state of the logistics automation market.

The global logistics automation market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and streamlined supply chain operations. Logistics automation incorporates technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to optimize various aspects of logistics and supply chain management. By automating processes in warehousing, transportation, inventory management, and order fulfillment, businesses can enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve accuracy.

Key Findings of the Report:

Market Size and Revenue Forecast: The global logistics automation market was valued at $33.1 billion in 2022. The report projects the market to reach $64.2 billion by 2028, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of X% during the forecast period. Component Analysis: The market is segmented based on components into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment dominates the market, accounting for a significant share in terms of revenue. Major companies in this segment include Barco, Baxter International Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corp., Conmed Corp., Ge Healthcare, Getinge Group, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Leica Microsystems, Mizuho Osi, Nds Surgical Imaging LLC, Olympus Corp., Siemens Healthineers, Skytron LLC, Smith & Nephew plc, Sony Medical Systems, Steris Corp., Stryker, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. Function Analysis: The logistics automation market is categorized based on functions into warehouse and storage management and transportation management. Warehouse and storage management holds the largest market share, driven by the need for efficient inventory management and order fulfillment. Regional Analysis: The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (RoW). North America leads the global logistics automation market, with a significant share attributed to the presence of leading global companies and advanced technology infrastructure. Key players in this region include Baxter International Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corp., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., and Steris Corp. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing industrialization and adoption of advanced technologies.

The report includes valuable market insights, such as historic revenue data for 2022, estimated market size for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028. It also provides a detailed analysis of major growth drivers, challenges, technology updates, and macroeconomic variables influencing the logistics automation market. Furthermore, the report offers profiles of key players operating in the market, enabling readers to gain a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technology

Growth in E-Commerce

Reduction in Operational Cost and Improved Efficiency

Market Restraints

Limited Standardization

High Initial Investment

Security and Data Privacy Concerns

Market Opportunities

Advancement of Autonomous Vehicles and Drones

Implementation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Key Emerging Technologies

Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

Internet of Things (Iot)

Blockchain

Robotics

Big Data and Data Analytics

Cloud Computing

Autonomous Vehicles

Elastic Logistics

Last-Mile Delivery

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component, Function and Industry

Logistics Automation Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Size and Forecast

Logistics Automation Market, by Function

Warehouse and Storage Management

Transportation Management

Market Size and Forecast

Logistics Automation Market, by Industry

Manufacturing

Health and Pharmaceuticals

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (Fmcg)

Retail and E-Commerce

Automotive

Others

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Key Players Market Share Analysis

Recent Key Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Project Scope and Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/loqt1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.