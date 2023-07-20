Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market to Reach $23.11 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Rectal Cancer and Research Advancements

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market, By Imaging Technology, By Indication, By End User, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 23.11 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period.

HIFU is a groundbreaking non-invasive treatment that targets a wide range of tumors and diseases. It utilizes advanced ultrasound technology to deliver precise and effective therapy. The market report provides a comprehensive analysis, highlighting market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with an in-depth vendor analysis of key players operating in the market.

HIFU therapy offers several advantages over traditional treatment methods, including non-invasiveness, targeted tissue treatment, minimal damage to healthy tissue, outpatient procedures, and shorter recovery time compared to invasive therapies like radiation therapy and stem cell transplants. It has emerged as a preferred choice in cancer treatment and facial aging therapies.

Market Dynamics

The global HIFU market is fueled by various market dynamics, including:

Increasing prevalence of rectal cancer: The rising incidence of rectal cancer is a significant driver for market growth. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), 732,210 individuals were diagnosed with rectal cancer in 2020, highlighting the need for effective treatment options. Research and development activities: The market is propelled by the growing number of research and development activities undertaken by research institutes. For instance, the Institute Mutualiste Montsouris in France is conducting a phase 2 clinical trial studying the efficacy and safety of terbinumab combined with chemotherapy in neoadjuvant therapy for triple-negative breast cancer after HIFU therapy. Such studies contribute to advancements in the field and drive market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global HIFU market is segmented based on imaging technology, indication, and end-user. The market segments are as follows:

Imaging Technology:

Ultrasound-HIFU Therapy

Magnetic Resonance Imaging-HIFU Therapy

Indication:

Oncology (Prostate cancer, Rectal tumors, Liver tumors, Renal tumors, Others)

Skin Care (Anti-aging treatment, Skin Laxity and Tightening, Others)

Neurological Disorders

Others (Uterine Fibroids, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, etc.)

End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Others (Research Institutes, specialty Centers, etc.)

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market players, including:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sonic Concepts, Inc.

Theraclion

Sonablate

Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Carnation Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Insightec

FUS Instruments Inc.

Mianyang Sonic Electronic

Profound Medical

Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Image Guided Therapy

Promedica Bioelectronics s.r.l.

Key Findings and Insights

The report offers in-depth analysis of the global HIFU market, including market size, CAGR, and revenue opportunities across different segments.

It provides insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, market trends, and regional outlook.

Key strategies adopted by market players are highlighted, offering valuable information for decision-making.

The report caters to various stakeholders in the industry, including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and financial analysts.

Decision-making is facilitated through strategy matrices used to analyze the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $112.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $182.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5tu5j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment