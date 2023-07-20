Synthetic Biology (SynBio) in Drug Discovery and Next-generation Therapeutics Research Report 2023

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Biology (SynBio) in Drug Discovery and Next-generation Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SynBio field has evolved well over the past two decades, with significant technology disruptions leading to new opportunities and remarkable growth potential.

Advances in SynBio technologies have transformed drug discovery and therapeutics development, accelerating the identification of novel drug targets and high-throughput compound screening and easing drug discovery. Its contribution to therapeutics has resulted in the design and development of more sustainable and stable therapies.

Emerging and promising SynBio tools, such as gene circuits and CRISPR systems, enable the development of next-generation cell therapies, antibodies, and engineered organisms with therapeutic effects. The rise in next-generation therapeutics will be evident in the coming years, especially in developing CAR-T cell immunotherapy using Synbio, as it can provide accuracy and personalization.



The publisher notes a rise in the SynBio start-up ecosystem across regions as the world moves toward precision medicine. Intense R&D efforts are ongoing in academia, start-ups, and big pharmaceutical companies toward developing SynBio-driven therapies for cancer, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.



Therapeutics biomanufacturing also widely uses SynBio platforms, allowing companies to scale therapeutics based on commercial requirements cost-efficiently. Technology developments will boost the global adoption of SynBio tools, encourage the funding ecosystems, and move toward high-growth opportunities.



Information provided in this report includes the following:

Growth drivers and restraints (2023-2027)

Developments in SynBio technologies supporting drug discovery

Critical challenges in developing SynBio therapeutics and the steps taken to address them

Global market participants with potential

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on SynBio in the Drug Discovery and Therapeutics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

SynBio Emerges as a Promising Tool in R&D

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Technology Maturity

Emerging Companies, 2020-2022

Trends

Key Findings

3. Technology Innovations and R&D Scenario in Drug Discovery

Gene Circuits and CRISPR Systems Identify Novel Targets

SynBio Platforms Accelerate the Design and Development of Advanced Therapeutics

Role of SynBio Approaches in the Drug Discovery Pipeline

Target Identification and Drug Molecule Screening Using SynBio-driven Approaches

Advanced CRISPR Systems for Improved Drug Target Screening

Complex Gene Circuits Act as a Tool for Real-time Monitoring of Drug Discovery

Advanced Synthetic Circuit Platforms Enable High-throughput Drug Screening and Selection

Organ-on-a-chip and Organoid Systems Speed SynBio-driven Drug Discovery

Improving the Design of SynBio Tools to Address Challenges in Drug Discovery

The Growing Network of SynBio-driven Drug Discovery Companies

4. Technology Innovations and R&D Scenario in Therapeutics

Developing Next-generation Therapeutics Using SynBio Tools

Controlled Therapeutic Responses Achieved Using SynBio Tools

SynBio Platform Adoption Can Transform Global Disease Treatment

Developing Advanced Therapeutics and Vaccines with SynBio Tools

Industry Players Developing Advanced Therapeutics and Vaccines Using SynBio Tools

5. SynBio Tools Enable the Development of Smart Cell Therapies

Logic Gates Improve the Engineered Cellular Activity with a Precise Switch On/Off Mechanism

R&D Efforts Focus on Developing Suitable SynBio Circuit/System

R&D Players Developing Programmable Medicine Using Gene Circuits

Multifunctional Chassis Organisms Used as Therapeutics Improve Scalability and Delivery

Developing Synthetically Engineered Microbiome Therapies

Engineered Microorganisms n Functioning as Live Therapeutics

SynBio Tools Facilitating Drug Discovery and Scaling Up Therapeutic Production

Biosensors Identify Drug Targets and Release Therapeutics with Sensitivity

Cell-free Biomanufacturing of Therapeutics Using Gene Circuits

Growing Applications and Demand for Cell-free Biomanufacturing Systems

6. Funding and Partnerships Landscape

Encouraging Global Funding Activities to Boost the Growth f SynBio Platforms

Growing Mergers & Acquisitions o Improve SynBio Platform Capabilities

Growing Partnerships Between SynBio Therapy Developers and Pharmaceutical Companies

Global SynBioPlatforms or Accelerated Drug Discovery and Therapeutics

7. The Road Ahead

Gap Analysis for SynBio-based Therapies

Living ell Therapeutics to Release Therapies Based on Gene Circuits

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Improve the Long-term Efficiency of CAR-T Cell Therapies Using Synthetic Gene Circuits

Growth Opportunity 2: Foster Collaborations to Build Convergent SynBio Platforms

Growth Opportunity 3: Streamline Regulatory Pathways for Using Synthetic Gene Circuits in Therapeutics

9. Appendix

Advanced SynBio DBTL Cycle Speeds Drug Discovery

