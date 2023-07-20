Synthetic Biology (SynBio) in Drug Discovery and Next-generation Therapeutics Research Report 2023

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Biology (SynBio) in Drug Discovery and Next-generation Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The SynBio field has evolved well over the past two decades, with significant technology disruptions leading to new opportunities and remarkable growth potential.
With significant technological disruptions and remarkable growth potential, the field of SynBio has undergone a significant evolution.
Advances in SynBio technologies have transformed drug discovery and therapeutics development, accelerating the identification of novel drug targets and high-throughput compound screening and easing drug discovery. Its contribution to therapeutics has resulted in the design and development of more sustainable and stable therapies.
Emerging and promising SynBio tools, such as gene circuits and CRISPR systems, enable the development of next-generation cell therapies, antibodies, and engineered organisms with therapeutic effects. The rise in next-generation therapeutics will be evident in the coming years, especially in developing CAR-T cell immunotherapy using Synbio, as it can provide accuracy and personalization.
The publisher notes a rise in the SynBio start-up ecosystem across regions as the world moves toward precision medicine. Intense R&D efforts are ongoing in academia, start-ups, and big pharmaceutical companies toward developing SynBio-driven therapies for cancer, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.
Therapeutics biomanufacturing also widely uses SynBio platforms, allowing companies to scale therapeutics based on commercial requirements cost-efficiently. Technology developments will boost the global adoption of SynBio tools, encourage the funding ecosystems, and move toward high-growth opportunities.
Information provided in this report includes the following:
- Growth drivers and restraints (2023-2027)
- Developments in SynBio technologies supporting drug discovery
- Critical challenges in developing SynBio therapeutics and the steps taken to address them
- Global market participants with potential
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on SynBio in the Drug Discovery and Therapeutics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- SynBio Emerges as a Promising Tool in R&D
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Technology Maturity
- Emerging Companies, 2020-2022
- Trends
- Key Findings
3. Technology Innovations and R&D Scenario in Drug Discovery
- Gene Circuits and CRISPR Systems Identify Novel Targets
- SynBio Platforms Accelerate the Design and Development of Advanced Therapeutics
- Role of SynBio Approaches in the Drug Discovery Pipeline
- Target Identification and Drug Molecule Screening Using SynBio-driven Approaches
- Advanced CRISPR Systems for Improved Drug Target Screening
- Complex Gene Circuits Act as a Tool for Real-time Monitoring of Drug Discovery
- Advanced Synthetic Circuit Platforms Enable High-throughput Drug Screening and Selection
- Organ-on-a-chip and Organoid Systems Speed SynBio-driven Drug Discovery
- Improving the Design of SynBio Tools to Address Challenges in Drug Discovery
- The Growing Network of SynBio-driven Drug Discovery Companies
4. Technology Innovations and R&D Scenario in Therapeutics
- Developing Next-generation Therapeutics Using SynBio Tools
- Controlled Therapeutic Responses Achieved Using SynBio Tools
- SynBio Platform Adoption Can Transform Global Disease Treatment
- Developing Advanced Therapeutics and Vaccines with SynBio Tools
- Industry Players Developing Advanced Therapeutics and Vaccines Using SynBio Tools
5. SynBio Tools Enable the Development of Smart Cell Therapies
- Logic Gates Improve the Engineered Cellular Activity with a Precise Switch On/Off Mechanism
- R&D Efforts Focus on Developing Suitable SynBio Circuit/System
- R&D Players Developing Programmable Medicine Using Gene Circuits
- Multifunctional Chassis Organisms Used as Therapeutics Improve Scalability and Delivery
- Developing Synthetically Engineered Microbiome Therapies
- Engineered Microorganisms n Functioning as Live Therapeutics
- SynBio Tools Facilitating Drug Discovery and Scaling Up Therapeutic Production
- Biosensors Identify Drug Targets and Release Therapeutics with Sensitivity
- Cell-free Biomanufacturing of Therapeutics Using Gene Circuits
- Growing Applications and Demand for Cell-free Biomanufacturing Systems
6. Funding and Partnerships Landscape
- Encouraging Global Funding Activities to Boost the Growth f SynBio Platforms
- Growing Mergers & Acquisitions o Improve SynBio Platform Capabilities
- Growing Partnerships Between SynBio Therapy Developers and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Global SynBioPlatforms or Accelerated Drug Discovery and Therapeutics
7. The Road Ahead
- Gap Analysis for SynBio-based Therapies
- Living ell Therapeutics to Release Therapies Based on Gene Circuits
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Improve the Long-term Efficiency of CAR-T Cell Therapies Using Synthetic Gene Circuits
- Growth Opportunity 2: Foster Collaborations to Build Convergent SynBio Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 3: Streamline Regulatory Pathways for Using Synthetic Gene Circuits in Therapeutics
9. Appendix
- Advanced SynBio DBTL Cycle Speeds Drug Discovery
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8e0wbk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.