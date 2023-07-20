Ethernet Switch Market Worth US$ 25,477.18 Million By 2030, Grow at a CAGR of 4.7%

New York, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report “Global Ethernet Switch Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was sized at USD 17,924.68 million in 2022 and is expected to reach over USD 25,477.18 million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.

An Ethernet switch is a networking device that facilitates the interconnection of multiple devices within a local area network (LAN). The switch operates at the data link layer of the OSI model, enabling the efficient transfer of data between connected devices. Additionally, the switch uses the destination MAC address to determine the appropriate port to forward the data, allowing for simultaneous communication between multiple devices connected to different ports. Moreover, an Ethernet switch enhances network performance and improves data transfer speeds by providing increased bandwidth and reducing collisions.

The increasing adoption of Ethernet switches in the industrial sector to provide to offer high-speed internet connectivity serves as the major factor for driving the growth of the Ethernet switch market. Additionally, the ability of the switches to withstand harsh environmental conditions and high temperatures in industries is further contributing to market growth. Moreover, the emergence of advanced technologies namely SW-Ring technology improves data transmission efficiency, hence contributing remarkably in accelerating the market growth. For instance, in July 2020, 3onedata Co., Ltd. launched three series of unmanaged industrial switches and four series of managed industrial switches with advanced SW-Ring technology. The switches are designed to withstand a diverse range of temperatures of about -40~75℃, thus contributing significantly propelling the market growth.

Moreover, the expansion of the 5G network infrastructure is projected to create potential opportunities for market growth. Ethernet switches play a crucial role in providing the required connectivity and throughput for 5G networks, hence becoming an essential component of the infrastructure. However, the high manufacturing and maintenance cost of Ethernet switches is hindering the market growth.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 25,477.18 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 4.7% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Leonton Technologies Co., Ltd., Brainboxes Limited, Advantech Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Alcatel-Lucent, Allied Telesis, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies, D-Link Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Hewlett-Pack Corporation, Honeywell International, Huawei Technologies, Siemens SE By Type Modular Ethernet Switches and Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches By Capacity 100 Megabyte, 1 Gigabyte, 10 Gigabyte, 40 Gigabyte, and 100 Gigabyte By End-User Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Automotive, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Ethernet Switch Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand of Ethernet switches to provide high-speed connectivity to data centers is propelling the market growth.

Increasing number of small-medium enterprises is raising the demand of Ethernet switches for establishing Local Area Networks (LANs) within SME environments.

The ability of Ethernet switches to withstand a diverse range of temperatures in industries is accelerating the market growth.

Restraints

High manufacturing and maintenance cost associated with Ethernet switch is hindering the market growth.

Short lifecycle of the built-in fans in Ethernet switches is restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Expanding 5G network infrastructure is anticipated to create potential opportunities for the market growth.

Global Ethernet Switch Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the fixed configuration Ethernet switches segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Fixed configuration Ethernet switches comprise unmanaged switches, smart switches, managed L2 switches, managed L3 switches, divided switches, and modular switches. Unmanaged Ethernet switch holds the largest market share as the switches are incredibly easy to use and require no configuration and management. Additionally, unmanaged switches are plug-and-play devices, allowing users to simply connect the devices and immediately start using the network. Moreover, unmanaged Ethernet switches are more cost-effective in comparison to other fixed configuration Ethernet switches, further driving the market growth. Further, the switches have the ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions and are manufactured using corrosion-resistant material, thus contributing considerably in boosting the growth of the unmanaged Ethernet switch segment.

Based on Capacity, the 1-gigabyte segment offered substantial shares to the market in the year 2022 as the switches offer a good balance between speed, cost, and compatibility with existing infrastructure. In addition, many devices namely computers, servers, and network equipment, are equipped with 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, further driving the dominance of the 1 gbps segment. Moreover, 1 Gigabit Ethernet switches are extensively adopted in various network environments, including homes, offices, schools, and small to medium-sized businesses. Furthermore, 1 Gigabit Ethernet connection provides ample bandwidth to handle network activities, including internet browsing, file sharing, video streaming, and VoIP services, further fueling the market growth.

Based on End-User, the IT & telecom segment offered substantial shares to the global Ethernet switch market in the year 2022 as Ethernet switches are the primary components to build LANs in IT and telecom environments. The switches provide connectivity and facilitate data transmission among computers, servers, printers, and other network devices within a local area network. Additionally, Ethernet switches also allow efficient and reliable communication within the LAN, enabling users to share resources and access network services. Consequently, the expanding IT industry is raising the demand for Ethernet switches for the development of LANs to provide seamless data transmission.

Based on Region, North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the Ethernet switch market. The growth is attributed to a large number of data centers and cloud service providers that drive the demand for Ethernet switches to power critical infrastructures. Additionally, the presence of numerous large enterprises and multinational corporations with extensive networking needs requires high-performance and scalable networking solutions, including Ethernet switches, to support the operations. Consequently, the large number of data centers and the presence of key players are the major factors responsible for driving the growth of the Ethernet switch market in the region.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Leonton Technologies Co., Ltd. launched CET2-0500, ET2-0800, and ET2-0500 industrial Ethernet switches with 5, 8, and 5 ports respectively to offer seamless and highly-efficient data transmission. The switches function effectively at varying ranges of temperature and serve as an ideal solution for automation network.

In September 2020, Brainboxes Limited introduced SW-008, an 8-Port light industrial Ethernet switch in a compact wall-mountable format for commercial applications. The switch consumes less power and is appropriate for a standard car battery.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, the Ethernet switch market is divided based on the type into modular Ethernet switches and fixed configuration Ethernet switches.

In the context of capacity, the market is separated into 100 megabyte, 1 gigabyte, 10 gigabyte, 40 gigabyte, and 100 gigabyte.

The end-user segment is classified into consumer electronics, healthcare, IT & telecom, transportation, automotive, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in Ethernet switches.

List of Major Global Ethernet Switch Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Leonton Technologies Co., Ltd.

Brainboxes Limited

Advantech Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Alcatel-Lucent

Allied Telesis

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies

D-Link Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Hewlett-Pack Corporation

Honeywell International

Huawei Technologies

Siemens SE

Global Ethernet switch Market Segmentation:

By Type Modular Ethernet Switches Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches Unmanaged Switches Smart Switches Managed L2 Switches Managed L3 Switches Divides Switches Modular Switches

By Capacity 100 Megabyte 1 Gigabyte 10 Gigabyte 40 Gigabyte 100 Gigabyte

By End-User Consumer Electronics Healthcare IT & Telecom Transportation Automotive Others



Key Questions Covered in the Ethernet Switch Market Report

What will be the potential market valuation for the Ethernet switch market by 2030?

- The market valuation for the Ethernet switch market is expected to be approximately USD 25,477.18 million by 2030 owing to the increasing adoption of Ethernet switches to provide high-speed connectivity and bandwidth to data centers.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the Ethernet switch market's growth in the coming years?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and increasing investment by the government.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the Ethernet switch market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

- 1 gigabyte Ethernet switches dominates the market as the switches offer a good balance between speed, cost, and compatibility with existing infrastructure. In addition, many devices namely computers, servers, and network equipment, are equipped with 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, further driving the dominance of the 1 gbps segment.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the Ethernet switch market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

- Consumer electronics will register the fastest CAGR as Ethernet switches play a vital role in creating home networks, enabling multiple devices to connect to the internet and communicate with each other.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/ethernet-switch-market

