Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook Report 2023: Forecasting the Challenging Year Ahead - Insights into the MD and HD Truck Aftermarket

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the size of the global medium- and heavy-duty (MD and HD) truck parts and services aftermarket and its growth opportunities from 2022 to 2027.

This global study highlights major Class 4-8 truck aftermarket trends with specific regional analysis into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Market forecasts are derived from the miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, new truck sales, and total vehicles in operation (VIOs).

Each region covers a breakdown of the aftermarket by unit shipment, parts spend, revenue, and distribution channel. The analysis also looks at each region's competitive environment and market opportunities. 2023 is forecast to be another challenging year globally for the MD and HD truck aftermarket industry due to persistent inflation pressures, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical issues.

North America and Europe are expected to face slowing to negative GDP growth in 2023, likely dampening aftermarket spending compared to 2021 and 2022. China is projected to lead growth in the Asia-Pacific as its economy reopens from the pandemic-induced shutdown in 2022.

Market participants such as OEMs and fleets are expected to invest in digital solutions that provide real-time data and transparency on operations to boost efficiency. Industry players will rely on these digital solutions to mitigate risks and lower overall costs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3 Research Methodology

Data Sources

Research Process

4 Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023

Global GDP Growth Expectations

Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023

Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023

2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction

2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region

5 Growth Environment

2022 Global Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket - Actuals vs Forecast

Replacement Revenue Forecast for Parts and Accessories

2022 in Numbers

2022 in Trends

2023 in Numbers

2023 in Trends

6 Global Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2023

Global Commercial Vehicles in Operation

Global Aftermarket Revenue Market Size

Average Vehicle Age - Key Regions

Average Vehicle Miles Traveled - Key Regions

Trends Driving the Global Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket

Relevance of Trends by Regions

Trend 1 - Next Generation of Truck Servicing

Trend 2 - Circular Economy and Sustainability

Trend 3 - Investment Increase in Fleet Data and Software

Trend 4 - Growth in Last Mile and Short Haul

Trend 5 - Digitization of Parts Purchasing and Servicing

OEM Activity in 2022

7 North America Industry Outlook, 2023

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis

Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

8 Europe Industry Outlook, 2023

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis

Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

9 Latin America Industry Outlook, 2023

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type

VIO Ownership Patterns

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis

Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

10 Asia-Pacific Industry Outlook, 2023

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis

Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

11 Saudi Arabia and South Africa Industry Outlook, 2023

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis

Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

12 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digitization of Parts and Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - Fleet Data and Connectivity

Growth Opportunity 3 - Remanufacturing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fayul

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.