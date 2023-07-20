Tier-1 Mobile Operator in Asia Chooses Allot DNS Secure to Offer Consumer Cybersecurity Services

Hod Hasharon, Israel, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that a Tier-1 telecom operator, with more than 50 million mostly prepaid customers in Asia, has selected Allot DNS Secure to offer cybersecurity threat protection and comprehensive parental control services to its mobile customers. These services will initially be offered to postpaid customers and then potentially to other high value customers, as well. Allot is entitled to a recurring monthly fee based on the number of actual users.

Allot DNS Secure is a network-based cybersecurity service that is delivered from the operator’s network with zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation. With DNS Secure, the operator can offer its subscribers frictionless protection from the latest cybersecurity threats by blocking access to malicious internet domains. The DNS Secure solution also offers subscribers parental control services which will let parents select which website categories cannot be accessed by their children.

“At Allot, we are very pleased to have been chosen by another in a growing list of Tier-1 CSPs who are deploying Allot DNS Secure for their consumer cybersecurity needs. It is a proven, easy-to-implement and easy-to-use solution that fills a need while generating recurring revenue for the CSP,” said Weiming Li, Vice President of Sales for APAC at Allot.

