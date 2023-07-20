Growth Opportunities in the 2023 European Digital Tachograph Market, A Market that is Close to Complete Market Saturation

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the European Digital Tachograph Market, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European digital tachograph market is on its way to complete market saturation soon. The report highlights strategic positions that tachograph providers and telematics service providers (TSPs) can take to create new prospects, led by upcoming reforms to tachograph mandates.
Tachographs have long been a tool to ensure and protect commercial vehicle drivers' rights and working conditions, increase road safety, and comply with local road transport laws and regulations in European countries. The digital tachograph market, the European equivalent of the North American electronic logging device market, has achieved record penetration rates due to freight transportation mandates that have been around for decades.
Since the introduction of the digital tachograph in 2006 as the successor to analog tachographs, governments and governing agencies have implemented several reforms and improved the technology and widespread adoption in the region. In this report, the publisher analyzes vital market developments in the past and identifies growth prospects for various stakeholders in the value chain.
The analyst expects several cross-vertical partnerships and new mergers and acquisitions to impact the market dynamics in the next three years.
The report also includes the following:
- Industry trends that aid market growth
- A geographical analysis of penetration
- Key competitor analyses
- Revenue forecasts
- Market sizing
- Other relevant parameters
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Tachograph Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Research Scope
- Types of Tachograph Solutions
- Types of Business Models
- Growth Metrics
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Market Evolution
3. The Digital Tachograph Market in Europe
- Timeline Analysis
- Market Framework
- Types of Tachograph Cards
- Digital Tachograph Ecosystem
- Tachograph Rules
- Tachograph and Telematics Integration
- Future Roadmap
4. Market Analysis
- Digital Tachograph Trends in 2023
- Installed Base by Contribution
- VIO and Installed Base Forecast
- Installed Base Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Hardware and Service
- Pricing Analysis
- Solution Packages
- Market Share Analysis
- Benchmarking Key Players
- Market Share Analysis by Region
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Integration with Fleet Telematics
- Growth Opportunity 2: Mergers & Acquisitions (M&As)
- Growth Opportunity 3: Product Development
