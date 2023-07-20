AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., and Novartis AG Spearhead Innovation in Tuberculosis Therapeutics Amid Rising Global Prevalence

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Disease Type (Active TB, Latent TB), By Therapy, By Route Of Administration, By Dosage Form, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tuberculosis therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 2.99 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 5.09% from 2023 to 2030.

The demand for TB therapeutics is attributable to the rising prevalence of tuberculosis. According to the World Health Organization's 2022 Global TB report, an estimated 10.6 million people suffered in 2021, a 4.5% increase from 2020, and has accounted for the death of around 1.6 million people. This high rate of mortality demonstrates an unmet need for cost-effective and efficient drugs in the market.



The burden of drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) increased by 3% between 2020 and 2021, with 450 000 new cases of rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis in 2021. This is the first time in past few years that an increase in the number of people suffering from TB and DR-TB has been reported.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 has disrupted many services, including TB care. However, the impact has been severely seen in the TB response. Moreover, because the current vaccine, known as BCG, is over 100 years old and has limited efficacy in adults, the ability to control transmission is limited. Thus, creating business opportunity for therapeutics.



The rising incidence of multidrug-resistant and extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis has further propelled the demand for providing appropriate therapeutics.

In December 2022 , the WHO released an updated consolidated guideline featuring major improvements on the treatment of drug-resistant TB. The guideline summarizes and recommends the use of a novel all-oral 6-month regimen consisting of pretomanid, bedaquiline, moxifloxacin, and linezolid (BPaLM) for treatment of patients suffering from MDR/RR-TB. The BPaLM regimen is expected to shorten the duration and offer better outcome of treatment.



Furthermore, key players are focusing on collaborations and partnerships to develop novel tuberculosis therapeutics and to maintain their competitive position in the market.

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

Active TB segment dominated et in 2022 and is attributable to the increasing prevalence and recurrence of condition

Second line therapy segment is expected to show fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing demand and the rising research and development for development of newer second-line therapy drugs

Oral segment dominated the market in 2022 attributable to the availability of a large number of drugs in form of tablets.

The COVID-19 pandemic influenced the market adversely attributable to the reduced funding for therapeutics and decline in diagnosis rate of disease.

MEA held the largest market share in 2022 which can be attributed to the enhanced focus on early diagnosis of the disease and improvement in adoption rate of treatments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.1.1 Rise in the prevalence of tuberculosis

3.3.1.2 Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

3.3.1.3 Growing number of geriatric population

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 High cost of multidrug-resistant TB

3.3.2.2 Side effects linked with anti-tuberculosis drugs

3.4 SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6 Reimbursement & Regulatory Scenario

3.7 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances



Chapter 4 Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

4.1.1 Ansoff Matrix

4.2 Company Categorization

4.2.1 Innovators

4.2.1.1 Market Differentiators

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners

4.3.2 Key Customers

4.3.3 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies

4.6 Regional Network Map



Chapter 5 Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Disease Type Business Analysis



Chapter 6 Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Therapy Business Analysis



Chapter 7 Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Route of Administration Business Analysis



Chapter 8 Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Dosage Form Business Analysis



Chapter 9 Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Distribution Channel Business Analysis



Chapter 10 Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 11 Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Company Profiling



