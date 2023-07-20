Rise in Obesity and Cancer Prevalence Set to Drive the Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market to $9.89 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Powered, Manual), By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical stapling devices market size is expected to reach USD 9.89 billion by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 9.33% from 2023 to 2030.

Several factors such as increasing need for wound and tissue management devices, introduction of advanced technologies, rising demand for minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery, and increasing obesity and awareness about bariatric surgeries are estimated to contribute towards the market growth.



Obesity is increasing among adults as well as adolescents below 18 years of age due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diet patterns in this age group. In case of eating habits, people are more inclined towards fast food rather than healthy food. Growing busy schedule and increasing stress are both causing people to consume packed and processed food. Hence, an increasing number of obese people across the globe is anticipated to foster the market growth.



Rise in the prevalence of various types of cancer such as breast cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, and lung cancer is anticipated to boost the demand for surgical stapling devices. Cancer is considered a universal healthcare problem as it is one of the leading causes of death. For instance, according to National Cancer Institute, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2020. Thus, growing prevalence of cancer throughout the globe is projected to create high growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period.



Rising prevalence of obesity throughout the world is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease CDC, obesity presently affects four out of 10 Americans. As per the same source, as of 2022, all the 50 U.S. states have an obesity rate of around 20%.

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Report Highlights

Manual surgical stapling devices dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022, owing to its increasing demand across the globe.

Powered stapling devices allow surgeons to perform large number of surgeries in emergency wards, thereby anticipated to capture significant market share in 2022.

There is an increasing demand for disposable devices due to heightened concerns for communicable infections.

Hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to increasing number of surgeries across all hospitals.

North America dominated the overall market in terms of revenue in 2022, owing to introduction of powered staples, and soaring need for tissue and wound management.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

