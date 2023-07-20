Global Interactive Whiteboard Market 2023: Investments in Digital Education Infrastructure and Rise of Gamification in Learning Propel Demand

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Whiteboard Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Form Factor, By Projection Technique, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global interactive whiteboard market size is expected to reach USD 6.26 billion by 2030, expanding at 8.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

The rapidly evolving education sector, increase in online education, and advancements in technical infrastructure by educational and corporate institutions are the key driving factors behind the expansion and growth of the interactive whiteboard industry.



Interactive whiteboards offer increased involvement of peers through screen sharing and interactive communications. It also provides digital annotation of documents to enable mobility and facilitates ease of operability for end-users. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced learning methods and a high emphasis on gamification in the education system has boosted the demand for digital learning, thereby resulting in the growth of the interactive whiteboard industry.



Educational institutions and governments around the globe remain keen to invest in the education sector. Several institutions have already implemented the Learning Management System (LMS) to ensure quality education and optimal use of resources. They are additionally implementing a student information system to eliminate redundant work. Many governments are also actively encouraging the use of student information systems, especially post the pandemic.



For instance, in 2021, the Indian government established the National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR) to strengthen digital infrastructure. The initiative aims to offer a distance education ecosystem. These developments would further drive the growth of the interactive board industry during the forecast period.



Changes in student demographics and growing expectations help evolve education dissemination models across various online learning and in-person experiences. The rising implementation of new education-imparting technologies is enabling easy assessment of information such as grades and attendance, thus facilitating institutions to enhance the teaching and learning outcomes. Moreover, technological advancements in the educational sector and the provision of tools for gathering data and insights required to improve operational efficiencies through customized smart board solutions are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.



The capacitive segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. as these Interactive Whiteboards (IWBs) deliver high-quality content projection and content management

The portable segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Portable IWBs receive considerable adoption from the commercial sector on account of their lightweight, compatibility between various business tools, and support through advanced analytics

The rear projection segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Rear projection IWBs are projected to exhibit significant popularity on account of their minimal shadow effects and high image quality when displaying content

The education segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Several schools and colleges are implementing student information systems after the COVID-19 pandemic as these systems allow flexible learning processes and offer customized student experiences. For instance, in January 2022, LearningMate, a leader in digital learning infrastructure, partnered with Google Cloud to offer an intelligent and personalized learning experience to unlock students' potential with the help of personalized assistance, real-time insights, and collaboration tools

The Asia Pacific interactive whiteboard industry is expected to reach USD 1.91 billion by 2030, on account of the rapid evolution of communication systems, digital technologies, and the development of educational infrastructure in the region. Moreover, the growing need for efficient learning methods including online learning, distance learning, and interactive learning is expected to spur market growth in this region over the forecast period

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3470.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6260 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

