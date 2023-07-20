The Future of Global Mental Health Management Research Report 2023: Complementing Prescription Therapies with AI/ML/VR for Better Outcomes to Become More Prominent

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Future of Mental Health Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report identifies the challenges, drivers, and growth opportunities in this space and helps foresee its growth outlook. It also provides an overview of the stakeholder ecosystem, identifying notable mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.
Mental health conditions reduce people's life expectancy - yet mental health takes a distant second place to physical health in many instances. This is slowly changing after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered rising cases of anxiety and depression, as have other geopolitical conditions and natural calamities. With rising awareness, new treatments emerge that can complement existing therapies for better outcomes.
Treating mental health issues is challenging because a condition may have varying causes, such as environmental and genetic factors, and different symptoms present themselves in different degrees. As a result, combining therapies - instead of using a single therapy - could result in better efficacy.
Psychotherapy and medication have been long-standing treatment methods, and now more advanced techniques for diagnosis and treatment can prove beneficial for people with limited access to a clinic, like telehealth consultations or the use of virtual reality, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and the use of wearables for detecting a symptom and notifying a medical professional.
These advanced technologies help serve patients throughout the day and not just during emergencies, which closes the gaps in care. Research is also underway for biomarkers and other diagnostic tools that can detect a mental health condition, surpassing the traditional technique of monitoring symptoms for a certain period.
Much development is also undergoing in the nootropic space. Nootropics, generally used to improve brain performance, are available without a medical prescription. Microbiome therapeutics and naturally available substances are another area being explored further for therapeutic benefits.
Finally, the report provides a detailed account of the funding landscape for stakeholders and market players to leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mental Health Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Scope and Segmentation
- Research Context and Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Other Techniques for Mental Health Management
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
4. Introduction
- The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Mental Health
- Roadblocks to the Mental Health Industry's Development
5. Innovation Ecosystem
- An Introduction to Mental Health Conditions
- Treatment Approaches to Mental Health
- Drug-based Therapeutic Intervention in Mental Health
- A Snapshot of Schizophrenia Research
- A Snapshot of Anxiety Research
- A Snapshot of Depression Research
- A Snapshot of BD Research
- A Snapshot of Eating Disorder, Sleeping Disorder, PTSD, and Substance Use Research
- Upcoming Innovations in the Field of Mental Health
- Brain Boosting Nutraceuticals/Nootropics
- Telehealth Services to Cater to All Age Groups
- Self-help, Meditation, and Mindfulness Mobile Applications
- Virtual Reality, AI and Machine Learning for Mental Health Management
- Diagnostics and Biomarker Development for Mental Health Conditions
- Innovation Ecosystem Summary
6. Regulatory
- The Mental Health Landscape in Europe and the United States
- The Mental Health Landscape in Select Asia-Pacific (APAC) Countries
- The Mental Health Landscape in Select APAC Countries and the Middle East
- The Mental Health Landscape in Other Select Countries
7. Intellectual Property
- The Patent Landscape for Mental Health
- Key Takeaways from the IP Filing Analysis
8. Stakeholder Ecosystem
- Strategic Partnerships Between Mental Health-focused Companies
- Funding Ecosystem
- Mergers and Acquisitions in Mental Health Industry
- Key Takeaways from the Stakeholder Ecosystem
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Complementing Prescription Therapies with AI/ML/VR for Better Outcomes in Mental Health Management
- Growth Opportunity 2: The Development of Targeted Prescription Treatments
- Growth Opportunity 3: Benchmarking Mental Health Applications Based on Efficacy Evidence
