Global Cloud Workload Protection Platform Growth Opportunities Report 2023 - Growing Preference for Integrated Platforms Creates More Business for CNAPPs and SASE

The recent Cloud User Survey 2022, which involved nearly 1000 worldwide organizations, shows that 73% of them see cloud as the most important technology to achieve business priorities, the highest among other technologies, including big data analytics, IoT, collaboration and conferencing, and AI/ML as businesses re-establish their priorities in the new normal of post-pandemic markets.

Organizations worldwide migrate to the cloud to facilitate their digital transformation journey, with the business goals of growing revenue, improving customer experience and satisfaction, and improving operational efficiency.



Furthermore, the survey shows that moving to the cloud is an inevitable trend that most organizations have embraced, with a majority already using public clouds and many more that plan to migrate. Multicloud strategies become more common as well, as companies seek to leverage the benefits of multiple cloud providers.



This scenario creates more opportunities for cloud security technologies as a whole and, in particular, for cloud workload protection platforms and cloud-native application protection platforms due to the need to secure the workloads and applications running in these cloud environments.

