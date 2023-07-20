Asia-Pacific Naval Patrol Craft Outlook Report 2023: Unlocking Growth Opportunities - Focus on Swarm Technologies R&D, Platform-Agnostic Systems, and MRO Services

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Naval Patrol Craft Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study emphasizes the need for partnerships among the defense industry, academia, and commercial companies to accelerate technological development. Foreign companies looking to establish a presence should consider synergistic collaboration with local companies to stay competitive in the long term.

This analytics provides a snapshot of the naval patrol craft industry in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) by evaluating relevant regional spending activities related to patrol crafts, including procurement and research and development (R&D). The analysis covers Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The study examines the competitive landscape, covering relevant industry trends, key industry challenges, and technological advances. It identifies key factors driving and restraining growth in the industry and analyzes the opportunities that market players and stakeholders can make good use of.

Amidst rising geopolitical tensions and heightened maritime security threats, APAC countries are increasing their funding of naval patrol crafts, focusing on multi-mission capabilities. Ongoing and planned projects will enable steady industry growth through 2030.

Regional defense leaders will rely on traditional and local shipbuilders/designers to meet operational requirements. The projected growth of the domestic industry is expected to impact the sales of Western defense companies in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Naval Patrol Craft Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Asia-Pacific Naval Patrol Craft Outlook

Growth Opportunity 1: Swarm Technologies R&D

Growth Opportunity 2: Platform-agnostic Systems

Growth Opportunity 3: Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Naval Patrol Craft: Mission Capabilities

Naval Patrol Craft: Classification

Maritime Security Threat Overview

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: Australia

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: India

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: Indonesia

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: Japan

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: Philippines

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: Singapore & South Korea

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: Taiwan

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: Vietnam

Naval Patrol Craft - R&D Activities

Competitive Landscape - Regional Shipbuilders

Conclusion and Future Outlook

