Leading Companies Aiming for Energy Revolution: A123 Systems, Nanosolar Inc., and more Drive Nanotechnology Adoption in Energy Sector

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotechnology in Energy Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the nanotechnology market in the energy industry, including estimations, forecasts, and key trends. It also examines the impact of COVID-19 on the market and analyzes the regulations and government-supported programs influencing this sector. The study focuses on regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Companies Mentioned

  • A123 Systems LLC
  • Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.
  • Altairnano
  • Aspen Aerogels Inc.
  • Black Diamond Structures LLC
  • Cnano Technology Co. Ltd. (Jiangsu Cnano)
  • The Chemours Co.
  • Forge Nano
  • He3Da Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.
  • Mach I Inc.
  • Media and Process Technology Inc.
  • Nanophase Technologies Corp.
  • Nanosolar Inc.
  • Nano Tech Co. Ltd.
  • Nei Corp.
  • Qd Solar Inc.
  • Suzhou Sinlion Battery Tech Co. Ltd.
  • Solaronix Sa
  • Zeolyst International

Report Includes:

  • 33 tables and 62 additional tables
  • Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for nanotechnology in energy applications
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global nanotechnology in energy applications market, and corresponding market share analysis based on material, application, and region
  • Characterization and quantification of the market potential for each short-listed nanoscale materials and devices used in energy production or conservation applications, and identification of the main prerequisites that are still under development for commercial success
  • A look at various factors involved in driving product demand in conjunction with trends, potential sales, and forecasts for major energy source markets and specific geographical markets
  • Identification of nanotechnology applications that are currently in commercial use or are likely to be commercialized by 2028
  • Estimation of potential net impact of nanoscale materials and devices on the global energy balance
  • Detailed understanding of the importance of ESG in the nanotechnology in energy industry, key issues in implementing ESG principles, standard ESG practices by companies, as well as the current status and future of ESG considerations in nanotechnology for energy applications
  • Review of key patent grants on nanotechnology applications in energy sector, and new and emerging developments in the global market
  • Updated information on recent industry acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global nanotechnology in energy applications market
  • Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Nanotechnology contributes to the development of more efficient fuel cells by improving catalysts and electrode materials. Nanostructured catalysts, such as platinum nanoparticles, provide larger surface areas and enhance reaction kinetics, making fuel cells more efficient and cost-effective. As the world seeks cleaner and more sustainable energy alternatives, fuel cells are gaining attention due to their low carbon emissions and high energy efficiency. Governments, industries, and consumers are increasingly adopting fuel cells as a clean energy solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

Key drivers for the growth of the market for nanotechnology in energy applications over the forecast period are the strong shift in trend toward energy security applications of nanotechnology in fuel cells and developing transport infrastructure. Nanomaterials offer opportunities for mitigating environmental challenges in the energy sector. For example, nanomaterials can aid in capturing and storing carbon dioxide emissions, contributing to carbon sequestration and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The development of nanomaterials for environmental remediation aligns with the sustainability goals of the energy sector.

The nanotechnology industry is characterized by intense rivalry among its major players. Rising competition is continuously helping in product differentiation, cost reduction, and innovation, which fuels market development. The industry is driven by technological innovation, with companies constantly developing new and improved products with integration of nanotechnology. Acquisition, capacity expansion, and technological collaborations are other trends observed in the industry ecosystem.

While nanotechnology offers immense potential for the energy sector, there are some challenges that need to be addressed for its successful implementation. The potential health and environmental impacts of nanomaterials are a significant concern. It is essential to understand and mitigate any risks associated with the production, use, and disposal of nanomaterials in the energy sector. Robust safety standards, regulations, and responsible manufacturing practices are necessary to address these concerns.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages205
Forecast Period2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$9.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$18.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate15.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Overview
  • Nanomaterials
  • Key Benefits of Nanomaterials in the Energy Sector
  • Solid Nanoparticles
  • Hollow Nanoparticles
  • Nanoscale Thin Films
  • Nanostructured Monolithics
  • Nanocomposites
  • Nanodevices
  • Key Properties of Nanomaterials Relevant to the Energy Sector
  • Energy Applications of Nanomaterials and Nanodevices
  • Energy Production
  • Energy Storage
  • Technology Background
  • Chemical Vapor Deposition (Cvd)
  • Sol-Gel Method
  • Electrospinning
  • Self-Assembly
  • Physical Vapor Deposition (Pvd)
  • Bottom-Up Synthesis
  • Template-Assisted Methods
  • Atomic Layer Deposition (Ald)
  • Hydrothermal Synthesis
  • Emulsion Templating
  • Arc Discharge and Laser Ablation
  • Physical and Chemical Etching
  • Mechanical Milling
  • Electrochemical Deposition
  • Life Cycle Assessment of Nanomaterials
  • Regulatory Trends

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Increasing Need for Energy Security
  • Carbon Footprint Reduction
  • Government Initiatives and Policies to Promote Nanotechnology in Energy Applications
  • Oil and Gas Industry Growth in North America
  • European Manufacturing
  • Reaching Cost Reduction and Scalability
  • Market Challenges and Restraints
  • Environmental and Health Concerns Associated With Nanomaterials
  • High Cost of Technology
  • Intellectual Property (Ip) and Patent Issues
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Research and Development (R&D)
  • Nanomaterial Manufacturing
  • Component and Device Manufacturing
  • System Integration and Assembly
  • Distribution and Sales
  • Installation and Deployment
  • Operations and Maintenance
  • End-Of-Life Management
  • Energy Sector Value Chain
  • Energy Sources
  • Energy Conversion
  • Energy Distribution
  • Energy Storage
  • Energy Usage
  • Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Market for Nanotechnology in Energy Applications

Chapter 5 Market by Material

Chapter 6 Market by Application

Chapter 7 Market by Region

Chapter 8 Esg Development

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix: Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4cvpv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                Global Nanotechnology in Energy Applications Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Electrospinning
                            
                            
                                Metal Nanoparticles
                            
                            
                                Nanocatalysts
                            
                            
                                Nanocomposite
                            
                            
                                Nanoparticle
                            
                            
                                Nanophotonics
                            
                            
                                Nanotechnology
                            
                            
                                Oxide Nanoparticle
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data