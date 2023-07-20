Leading the Charge Towards Innovation: eTukTuk Adopts BNB Chain’s Layer 2 opBNB

London, United Kingdom, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain-based charging network and electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem eTukTuk, has today announced its strategic decision to integrate BNB Chain’s Layer 2 opBNB into its operations. This move signifies a powerful step forward in the company's commitment to fostering innovation, efficiency, and commitment to providing opportunities for adopters in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

opBNB is a groundbreaking Layer 2 blockchain protocol that offers a robust and secure infrastructure for decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts. By embracing opBNB, eTukTuk aims to unlock a myriad of transformative benefits, setting new industry standards and reinforcing its position as an industry pioneer.

With BNB Chain’s opBNB, eTukTuk will have Layer 2 chain support. This is a further scalability solution and works by offloading transaction processing and resource usage from the chain. However, it still posts data to the underlying mainnet.

eTukTuk stated in a recent blog, that after meeting with the BNB Chain team, eTukTuk realised opBNB presented numerous qualities that align with eTukTuk’s mission. They cited scalability as a key factor in the switch, as BNB Chain has implemented growth strategies around its Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism which has scaled exponentially in 2023.

Earlier this year, eTukTuk also announced the appointment of The Capital Maharaja Group, which was identified as both a partner and a 20% equity stakeholder in the entity’s operation in Sri Lanka.

With this unique market positioning and the utilisation of opBNB, eTukTuk hopes to drive the wide expansion and uptake of the network throughout Sri Lanka and beyond as the blueprint rolls out across the globe.

According to eTukTuk’s Chief Marketing Officer, George Cox, utilising opBNB is a strategic move that will enhance the scalability of the network.

“Having the ability to widely scale our solutions on a heavily accessed blockchain platform like BNB Chain is crucial to the wider roll-out of the eTukTuk ecosystem. We foresee demand rising in the network, so scalability, coupled with the need for energy efficiency means that our ecosystem needs a blockchain that will facilitate the expansion. Imagine the scope of what we can achieve. A robust solution is going to be pivotal in our journey towards revolutionising transportation across the globe.”

He went on to affirm eTukTuk’s mission towards a greener future for the transportation sector.

“Environmental responsibility is a top priority for eTukTuk. BNB Chain's Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism aligns with our commitment to sustainability. PoSA is renowned for its energy efficiency, further reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to a greener, more sustainable future - key attributes in the eTukTuk mission that are fundamental to our core values.”

Arno Bauer, Senior Solution Architect at BNB Chain added, “We are excited to welcome eTukTuk to the opBNB ecosystem and look forward to the continued innovation and growth that this eco-friendly transportation system could bring to the people of Sri Lanka.”

eTukTuk will be launching its ecosystem in Sri Lanka later in 2023.

About eTukTuk

eTukTuk is building an open network of charging stations and a proprietary three-wheeled electric vehicle (EV) on the blockchain to scale EV adoption and make sustainable transportation accessible for developing economies that need it most. eTukTuk represents a real-world use case for blockchain technology. The eTukTuk team has spent years on the ground in Sri Lanka accruing first-hand knowledge of the market and building a network of prominent government and industry partners to ensure a successful launch in its first region.

You can find the eTukTuk community on Telegram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. For more information, visit www.etuktuk.io.

