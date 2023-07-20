Plasma Sterilizers Market Demand Set to Reach USD 1,101 Million with CAGR of 6.4% During 2021 to 2031: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plasma sterilization market was valued at US$ 590 million in 2021, based on market research. According to estimates, the market will reach US$ 1,101 million by 2031, representing a 6.4% increase.



The plasma sterilization process was developed as a means of ensuring that instruments were properly cleaned in order to prevent the spread of infections. There is an advantage to plasma sterilizers in that gas plasmas penetrate shallowly, thereby preventing damage to materials that are being sterilized. Depending on the requirement, plasma sterilization can be performed at low or high temperatures.

Due to gas plasma sterilization, which enables sterilization at a lower temperature, hydrogen peroxide plasma sterilizers are expected to gain market share during the forecast period. Plasma sterilization has superior sterilization capabilities, killing microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and spores. The device penetrates delicate materials and complex instruments without damaging them, ensuring thorough sterilization. A plasma sterilizer can achieve a high level of disinfection, which is why they are a preferred choice in a variety of medical settings.

Plasma sterilization offers an eco-friendly alternative to chemical sterilization methods that is non-toxic and non-hazardous. Neither patients nor healthcare workers are exposed to harmful chemicals, making it safer for everyone. Increasingly eco-conscious and sustainable practices have increased the demand for sterilization solutions.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Globally, the <100 L segment made up more than 50% of the revenue share in 2021 based on chamber capacity.

With surgical procedures increasing and HAIs rising, plasma sterilizers are expected to become more popular.

Due to the use of low-temperature plasma sterilizers for sterilizing temperature-sensitive medical equipment and devices, the plasma sterilizer market is also growing.

Hydrogen peroxide gas is a great choice for markets requiring short aeration times and no chemical residues.

Global Plasma Sterilizers: Growth Drivers

Plasma sterilization is recognized as a safe and effective method of sterilization by regulatory agencies and industry standards organizations. With the support of regulatory authorities, plasma sterilizers will be adopted and healthcare providers will be encouraged to invest in these devices in order to comply with sterilization regulations.

Plasma sterilizers are becoming more popular in various healthcare fields, including hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, dental offices, and pharmaceuticals. The healthcare infrastructure is expanding, surgical procedures are increasing, and patient safety concerns are increasing, resulting in a growing demand for plasma sterilizers across these sectors.

The technology of plasma sterilization has evolved to become more efficient and user-friendly in the past few decades. The latest plasma sterilizers come with features such as automated controls, real-time monitoring, and faster sterilization cycles, enhancing their efficiency and usability. Healthcare providers are increasingly looking for sterilization solutions that are innovative and reliable.



Global Plasma Sterilizers Market: Regional Landscape

As hospitalizations rise in the region, North American demand is expected to grow. With government budgets on the rise and convenient solutions such as plasma sterilizers being adopted, the market for these devices in the United States is expected to grow. The number of Americans hospitalized has gradually increased over the last few decades. Around 6.7% of Americans spent at least one night in hospitals in 2018.

Increasing government investments and the demand for high-end equipment are expected to increase the demand for plasma sterilization in the Asia Pacific region.

UNFPA estimates that one in four people in Asia Pacific will be older than 60 by 2050. By 2050, nearly 1.3 billion people will be aged 60 or older in the region, a triple increase over 2010. It is likely that the older population will develop a variety of diseases, which may lead to hospitalization under certain circumstances. Over the forecast period, this is expected to have a positive impact on the market.



Global Plasma Sterilizers Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global plasma sterilizers market are profiled in the plasma sterilizers market report. A number of strategies are being used to strengthen companies' position in the market, including new product launches, divestitures, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), and partnerships.

On July 2023, ASP Japan, G.K. officially opened and began operating its Yamato Factory in Yamato-city, Kanagawa Prefecture. For STERRADTM to be delivered to the medical community, STERRADTM is manufactured at the Yamato Factory in Japan, which adheres to strict evaluation and shipping standards. The above capabilities will improve the initial defect rate and shorten the manufacturing lead time for STERRADTM by bringing them to the domestic manufacturer.

officially opened and began operating its Yamato Factory in Yamato-city, Kanagawa Prefecture. For STERRADTM to be delivered to the medical community, STERRADTM is manufactured at the Yamato Factory in Japan, which adheres to strict evaluation and shipping standards. The above capabilities will improve the initial defect rate and shorten the manufacturing lead time for STERRADTM by bringing them to the domestic manufacturer. On June 2023, BD sold off its surgical instrument units to Steris for $540 M. The company announced a deal to sell its surgical instrumentation business to Steris, an Irish manufacturer of sterilization equipment. It also includes 360 employees within BD's business unit and three manufacturing units located in Missouri, Ohio, and Germany. Steris will also take over BD's V. Mueller, Snowden-Pencer, and Genesis product lines. In accordance with the announcement, the newly acquired assets will be incorporated into Steris' healthcare business.

Global Plasma Sterilizers Market: Segmentation

Chamber Capacity

<100 L

100-200 L

>200 L



Application

Sterilization

Disinfection

Others



Source Gas

Hydrogen Peroxide Gas

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



