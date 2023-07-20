Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net Income doubled to $68.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to second quarter 2022



Second quarter 2023 Pre-Provision Net Revenue(1) grew $28.9 million (43%) compared to second quarter 2022

Capital and liquidity positions continue to be strong

DALLAS, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income available to common stockholders was $64.3 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $34.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and $29.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

“Our talent, the strength of our balance sheet and the breadth of our platform continues to be a competitive differentiator in our markets,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Steadily maturing capabilities resulted in another quarter of improving financial results consistent with expectations. We are steadfast in our commitment to our long-term plan and will continue to execute on our vision to serve the best clients in our markets.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS (dollars and shares in thousands) 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 2023 2023 2022 OPERATING RESULTS Net income $ 68,651 $ 38,661 $ 34,159 Net income available to common stockholders $ 64,339 $ 34,348 $ 29,847 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.33 $ 0.70 $ 0.59 Diluted common shares 48,421 48,881 50,802 Return on average assets 0.95 % 0.53 % 0.44 % Return on average common equity 9.17 % 5.06 % 4.35 % BALANCE SHEET Loans held for investment $ 16,227,203 $ 16,014,497 $ 17,517,866 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,098,812 4,060,570 6,549,507 Total loans held for investment 21,326,015 20,075,067 24,067,373 Loans held for sale 29,097 27,608 4,266 Total assets 28,976,544 28,596,653 32,338,963 Non-interest bearing deposits 9,429,352 9,500,583 12,555,367 Total deposits 23,318,240 22,179,697 25,440,021 Stockholders’ equity 3,081,927 3,079,974 3,006,832

SECOND QUARTER 2023 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER 2023

For the second quarter of 2023, net income available to common stockholders was $64.3 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $34.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.0 million, compared to a $28.0 million provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023. The $7.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2023 resulted primarily from decreases in net charge-offs and non-accrual loans, partially offset by increases in total loans held for investment (“LHI”) and criticized loans.

Net interest income was $232.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $235.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in total average earning assets and an increase in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in yields on average earning assets. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.29%, a decrease of 4 basis points from the first quarter of 2023. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 36 basis points from the first quarter of 2023 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 20 basis points from the first quarter of 2023. Total cost of deposits was 2.37% for the second quarter of 2023, a 31 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $8.6 million, or 23%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in investment banking and trading income.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $12.4 million, or 6%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits expense, resulting from a decline in headcount, and marketing expense, partially offset by an increase in communications and technology expense.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER 2022

Net income available to common stockholders was $64.3 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $29.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

The second quarter of 2023 included a $7.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting decreases in net charge-offs and non-accrual loans, partially offset by growth in LHI, compared to a $22.0 million provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest income increased to $232.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $205.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in yields on average earning assets, partially offset by an increase in funding costs and a decrease in total average earning assets. Net interest margin increased 61 basis points to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the second quarter of 2022. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 326 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 10 basis points from the second quarter of 2022. Total cost of deposits increased 204 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $19.8 million, or 75%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in investment banking and trading income and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased $17.3 million, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, legal and professional and communications and technology expenses, partially offset by a decrease in marketing expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $8.2 million were recorded during the second quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $19.9 million and $2.6 million during the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $619.4 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $561.1 million at March 31, 2023 and $603.5 million at June 30, 2022. Non-accrual LHI totaled $81.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $94.0 million at March 31, 2023 and $50.5 million at June 30, 2022. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the second quarter of 2023 was 0.38%, compared to 0.47% for the first quarter of 2023 and 0.21% for the second quarter of 2022.

The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.32% at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.41% and 1.03% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. In the second quarter of 2023, changes were made to certain estimates used in the Company’s current expected credit loss model, the most significant of which are more granular estimates of historical loss rates to incorporate probability of default and loss severities and allocations of expected losses to outstanding loan balances and off-balance sheet financial instruments. These changes resulted in adjustments to the Company’s portfolio segments and in a reallocation of the allowance for credit losses between loan portfolio segments and allowance balances allocated to off-balance sheet financial instruments, the results of which are included in the Summary of Credit Loss Experience table below. The changes made result in a higher allocation of losses to off-balance sheet financial instruments.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of June 30, 2023. Our CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 12.2%, 13.7%, 16.4% and 12.4%, respectively, at June 30, 2023, compared to 12.4%, 14.0%, 16.9% and 12.0%, respectively, at March 31, 2023 and 10.5%, 11.9%, 14.4% and 10.7%, respectively, at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 9.6%, compared to 9.7% at March 31, 2023 and 8.3% at June 30, 2022.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Interest income $ 401,916 $ 385,166 $ 371,292 $ 322,072 $ 242,351 Interest expense 169,926 149,821 123,687 82,991 36,818 Net interest income 231,990 235,345 247,605 239,081 205,533 Provision for credit losses 7,000 28,000 34,000 12,000 22,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 224,990 207,345 213,605 227,081 183,533 Non-interest income 46,011 37,403 277,667 25,332 26,240 Non-interest expense 181,644 194,027 213,090 197,047 164,303 Income before income taxes 89,357 50,721 278,182 55,366 45,470 Income tax expense 20,706 12,060 60,931 13,948 11,311 Net income 68,651 38,661 217,251 41,418 34,159 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 Net income available to common stockholders $ 64,339 $ 34,348 $ 212,939 $ 37,105 $ 29,847 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.33 $ 0.70 $ 4.23 $ 0.74 $ 0.59 Diluted common shares 48,421,276 48,880,725 50,282,663 50,417,884 50,801,628 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 28,976,544 $ 28,596,653 $ 28,414,642 $ 30,408,513 $ 32,338,963 Loans held for investment 16,227,203 16,014,497 15,197,307 14,878,959 17,517,866 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,098,812 4,060,570 4,090,033 4,908,822 6,549,507 Loans held for sale 29,097 27,608 36,357 3,142,178 4,266 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 2,587,131 3,385,494 4,778,623 3,399,638 4,032,931 Investment securities 4,226,653 4,345,969 3,585,114 3,369,622 3,552,699 Non-interest bearing deposits 9,429,352 9,500,583 9,618,081 11,494,685 12,555,367 Total deposits 23,318,240 22,179,697 22,856,880 24,498,563 25,440,021 Short-term borrowings 1,350,000 2,100,000 1,201,142 1,701,480 2,651,536 Long-term debt 857,795 932,119 931,442 930,766 917,098 Stockholders’ equity 3,081,927 3,079,974 3,055,351 2,885,775 3,006,832 End of period shares outstanding 47,992,521 47,851,862 48,783,763 49,897,726 49,878,041 Book value per share $ 57.97 $ 58.10 $ 56.48 $ 51.82 $ 54.27 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 57.93 $ 58.06 $ 56.45 $ 51.48 $ 53.93 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.33 % 3.26 % 3.05 % 2.68 % Return on average assets 0.95 % 0.53 % 2.80 % 0.52 % 0.44 % Return on average common equity 9.17 % 5.06 % 30.66 % 5.36 % 4.35 % Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.66 % 0.54 % 3.70 % 0.33 % 0.34 % Efficiency ratio(2) 65.3 % 71.1 % 40.6 % 74.5 % 70.9 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.61 % 2.78 % 2.84 % 2.53 % 2.16 % Common equity to total assets 9.6 % 9.7 % 9.7 % 8.5 % 8.4 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3) 9.6 % 9.7 % 9.7 % 8.5 % 8.3 % Common Equity Tier 1 12.2 % 12.4 % 13.0 % 11.1 % 10.5 % Tier 1 capital 13.7 % 14.0 % 14.7 % 12.6 % 11.9 % Total capital 16.4 % 16.9 % 17.7 % 15.2 % 14.4 % Leverage 12.4 % 12.0 % 11.5 % 10.7 % 10.7 % (1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end. (2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 260,314 $ 242,425 7 % Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 2,587,131 4,032,931 (36) % Available-for-sale debt securities 3,292,478 2,535,646 30 % Held-to-maturity debt securities 900,315 980,935 (8) % Equity securities 33,860 36,118 (6) % Investment securities 4,226,653 3,552,699 19 % Loans held for sale 29,097 4,266 N/M Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,098,812 6,549,507 (22) % Loans held for investment 16,227,203 17,517,866 (7) % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 237,343 229,013 4 % Loans held for investment, net 21,088,672 23,838,360 (12) % Premises and equipment, net 26,096 28,722 (9) % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 757,085 622,501 22 % Goodwill and intangibles, net 1,496 17,059 (91) % Total assets $ 28,976,544 $ 32,338,963 (10) % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 9,429,352 $ 12,555,367 (25) % Interest bearing deposits 13,888,888 12,884,654 8 % Total deposits 23,318,240 25,440,021 (8) % Accrued interest payable 29,658 8,928 N/M Other liabilities 338,924 314,548 8 % Short-term borrowings 1,350,000 2,651,536 (49) % Long-term debt 857,795 917,098 (6) % Total liabilities 25,894,617 29,332,131 (12) % Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares - 10,000,000 Issued shares - 300,000 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and 2022 300,000 300,000 — % Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000 Issued shares - 51,087,965 and 50,820,337 at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively 511 508 1 % Additional paid-in capital 1,035,063 1,015,105 2 % Retained earnings 2,362,189 2,013,458 17 % Treasury stock - 3,095,444 and 942,296 shares at cost at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively (175,528 ) (50,031 ) N/M Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (440,308 ) (272,208 ) 62 % Total stockholders’ equity 3,081,927 3,006,832 2 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,976,544 $ 32,338,963 (10) %





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 332,867 $ 218,292 $ 630,305 $ 405,948 Investment securities 27,478 14,665 52,770 31,967 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 41,571 9,394 104,007 12,965 Total interest income 401,916 242,351 787,082 450,880 Interest expense Deposits 137,391 20,566 257,485 34,196 Short-term borrowings 18,253 4,859 32,997 5,617 Long-term debt 14,282 11,393 29,265 21,988 Total interest expense 169,926 36,818 319,747 61,801 Net interest income 231,990 205,533 467,335 389,079 Provision for credit losses 7,000 22,000 35,000 20,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 224,990 183,533 432,335 369,079 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 5,158 6,102 10,180 12,217 Wealth management and trust fee income 3,715 4,051 7,144 7,963 Brokered loan fees 2,415 4,133 4,310 8,103 Investment banking and trading income 27,498 11,126 46,266 15,305 Other 7,225 828 15,514 2,935 Total non-interest income 46,011 26,240 83,414 46,523 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 113,050 103,358 241,720 203,217 Occupancy expense 9,482 8,874 19,101 17,759 Marketing 6,367 8,506 15,411 13,483 Legal and professional 15,669 11,288 30,183 21,590 Communications and technology 20,525 15,649 38,048 30,349 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 3,693 3,318 5,863 7,299 Other 12,858 13,310 25,345 23,698 Total non-interest expense 181,644 164,303 375,671 317,395 Income before income taxes 89,357 45,470 140,078 98,207 Income tax expense 20,706 11,311 32,766 24,398 Net income 68,651 34,159 107,312 73,809 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,312 8,625 8,625 Net income available to common stockholders $ 64,339 $ 29,847 $ 98,687 $ 65,184 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.34 $ 0.59 $ 2.05 $ 1.29 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.33 $ 0.59 $ 2.02 $ 1.28





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (dollars in thousands) 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning balance $ 260,928 $ 253,469 $ 234,613 $ 229,013 $ 211,151 Loans charged-off: Commercial 8,852 20,732 17,106 3,135 2,868 Total charge-offs 8,852 20,732 17,106 3,135 2,868 Recoveries: Commercial 611 819 2,105 400 217 Consumer 2 3 2 2 2 Total recoveries 613 822 2,107 402 219 Net charge-offs 8,239 19,910 14,999 2,733 2,649 Provision for credit losses on loans (15,346 ) 27,369 33,855 8,333 20,511 Ending balance $ 237,343 $ 260,928 $ 253,469 $ 234,613 $ 229,013 Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses: Beginning balance $ 22,424 $ 21,793 $ 21,648 $ 17,981 $ 16,492 Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 22,346 631 145 3,667 1,489 Ending balance $ 44,770 $ 22,424 $ 21,793 $ 21,648 $ 17,981 Total allowance for credit losses $ 282,113 $ 283,352 $ 275,262 $ 256,261 $ 246,994 Total provision for credit losses $ 7,000 $ 28,000 $ 34,000 $ 12,000 $ 22,000 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.11 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.19 % 0.95 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment 1.15 % 1.38 % 1.31 % 1.06 % 1.02 % Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.16 % 0.43 % 0.31 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1) 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.14 % 0.60 % 0.70 % 0.22 % 0.39 % Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.32 % 1.41 % 1.43 % 1.30 % 1.03 % (1) Interim period ratios are annualized.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS (dollars in thousands) 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Non-accrual loans held for investment $ 81,039 $ 93,951 $ 48,338 $ 35,864 $ 50,526 Non-accrual loans held for sale(1) — — — 1,340 — Other real estate owned — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 81,039 $ 93,951 $ 48,338 $ 37,204 $ 50,526 Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.38 % 0.47 % 0.25 % 0.18 % 0.21 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.17 % 0.12 % 0.16 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 2.9 x 2.8 x 5.2 x 6.5 x 4.5 x Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment 3.5 x 3.0 x 5.7 x 6.9 x 4.9 x Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing $ 64 $ 3,098 $ 131 $ 30,664 $ 3,206 Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment — % 0.02 % — % 0.15 % 0.01 % Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing(1)(2) $ — $ — $ — $ 4,877 $ 1,602 (1) Third quarter 2022 includes $1.3 million in non-accrual loans and $3.1 million in loans past due 90 days and still accruing associated to our insurance premium finance subsidiary that were transferred from loans held for investment to loans held for sale as of September 30, 2022. (2) Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as loans held for sale and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 332,867 $ 297,438 $ 295,372 $ 282,474 $ 218,292 Investment securities 27,478 25,292 16,210 15,002 14,665 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 41,571 62,436 59,710 24,596 $ 9,394 Total interest income 401,916 385,166 371,292 322,072 242,351 Interest expense Deposits 137,391 120,094 96,150 60,317 20,566 Short-term borrowings 18,253 14,744 13,449 10,011 4,859 Long-term debt 14,282 14,983 14,088 12,663 11,393 Total interest expense 169,926 149,821 123,687 82,991 36,818 Net interest income 231,990 235,345 247,605 239,081 205,533 Provision for credit losses 7,000 28,000 34,000 12,000 22,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 224,990 207,345 213,605 227,081 183,533 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 5,158 5,022 5,252 5,797 6,102 Wealth management and trust fee income 3,715 3,429 3,442 3,631 4,051 Brokered loan fees 2,415 1,895 2,655 3,401 4,133 Investment banking and trading income 27,498 18,768 11,937 7,812 11,126 Gain on disposal of subsidiary — — 248,526 — — Other 7,225 8,289 5,855 4,691 828 Total non-interest income 46,011 37,403 277,667 25,332 26,240 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 113,050 128,670 102,925 128,764 103,358 Occupancy expense 9,482 9,619 17,030 9,433 8,874 Marketing 6,367 9,044 10,623 8,282 8,506 Legal and professional 15,669 14,514 37,493 16,775 11,288 Communications and technology 20,525 17,523 20,434 18,470 15,649 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 3,693 2,170 3,092 3,953 3,318 Other 12,858 12,487 21,493 11,370 13,310 Total non-interest expense 181,644 194,027 213,090 197,047 164,303 Income before income taxes 89,357 50,721 278,182 55,366 45,470 Income tax expense 20,706 12,060 60,931 13,948 11,311 Net income 68,651 38,661 217,251 41,418 34,159 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 Net income available to common shareholders $ 64,339 $ 34,348 $ 212,939 $ 37,105 $ 29,847



