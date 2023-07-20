Flash News - OKX Shark Fin Offers Higher APR this Week

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 20, 2023.



OKX is pleased to announce that, this week only, users who subscribe to Shark Fin will benefit from a basic APR of 4% and potentially up to 10% on USDT. Users can subscribe to Shark Fin listing(s) from Thursdays at 12:00PM (UTC) to Fridays at 12:00PM (UTC).

Shark Fin is OKX’s principal-protected product that gives users the ability to gain USDT in any market condition. With as little as 10 USDT, users can diversify and spread their funds across Shark Fin’s bullish and bearish BTC and ETH options.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

