AI in Operating Room Market Research Report 2023: AI-Enabled Technologies Promote Patient Safety Amidst Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Operating Room Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 Segmented By Component, By Technology, By Indication, By Application, By End User, By Company, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI in the operating room market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027

Advanced technology, the increasing prevalence of fatal chronic diseases, and a rise in the number of surgeries conducted are driving the growth of the global operating room market. The operating room serves as a sterile and secure environment for performing surgical interventions and procedures to treat patients with various physiological and pathological conditions.

Factors such as rising investments by governments, initiatives by key players, a growing geriatric population, and a preference for minimally invasive surgeries contribute to the market's expansion. Additionally, the presence of better healthcare services, increasing mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions among market participants further fuel the market's growth.

Increasing the Fatal Chronic Diseases and Rise in Geriatric Population



Rising occurrences of fatal chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart strokes, and others are driving the growth of the market. Nowadays, people are becoming prone to various diseases because of their unhealthy choices, consumption of alcohol, smoking, and sedentary lifestyles, which, in turn, bolster the growth of the market.

The rising number of cases of surgeries is surging the market growth globally. Also, the elderly generation is prone to these diseases, which bolsters the growth of the market. According to WHO, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the foremost cause of death worldwide.



Rising Demand for Technological Advanced Solutions



Over the last few years, the dependency on conventional and outdated procedures has been reduced, as these methods had medical errors, high administration costs, and readmission rates, due to which the healthcare costs were high. Rapid advancements in robotics and medical visualization technologies in the healthcare sector are propelling the growth of the market.

There is a rise in the adoption of AI-enabled technologies or surgeries over conventional methods as they are benefiting the healthcare sector. This is attributed to the benefits such as they are minimally invasive, quick recovery, quite effective, safe to use, smaller scars, and reduced inflammation. Thus, these factors are impelling the growth of the market.

A study involving 379 orthopedic patients observed that the AI-assisted robotic method resulted in five times fewer complications than operating alone.



Growing Government Initiatives Foster the Market Growth



Governments across the globe are taking several initiatives to modify the healthcare infrastructure, such as rising investments and growing awareness regarding technologies among professionals, bolstering the growth of the market. For instance, the US Federal Government has recognized the importance of sustained and adequate funding for healthcare infrastructure development.

Therefore, the bipartisan PREVENT Pandemics Act of 2022 offers complete financing for public health. Also, growing favorable reimbursement policies and rising investments by key market players are augmenting the growth of the market.



Regional Insights

United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the rising number of fatal chronic diseases in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Detailed analysis of the major companies present in AI in Operating Room Market

Activ Surgical, Inc.

Brainomix Ltd,

Caresyntax, Inc.

DeepOR S.A.S

ExplORer Surgical Corp.

Holo Surgical Inc.

LeanTaaS Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Proximie, Scalpel Limited

Theator Inc.

Report Scope:



AI in Operating Room Market, By component:

hardware

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

AI in Operating Room Market, By Technology:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

AI in Operating Room Market, By indication:

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Urology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Others

AI in Operating Room Market, By application:

Training, Diagnosis

Surgical Planning & Rehabilitation

Outcomes & Risk Analysis

Integration & Connectivity

Others

AI in Operating Room Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

AI in Operating Room Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2a80og

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.