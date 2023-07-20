Feed Acidulants Market to Surpass 4.56 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Surge in Demand for Meat and Dairy-Based Products

Westford, USA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the feed acidulants market acidulants play a crucial role in the beverage industry, offering various advantageous characteristics that benefit producers and appeal to consumers. These additives provide nutritional value to beverages, making them more appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious options. Additionally, acidulants contribute to beverages' pleasant taste and sensory appeal, enhancing their overall flavor profile and making them more enjoyable to consume.

The rising focus on food safety and stringent government regulations have become key drivers for the increased adoption of feed acidulants in the feed acidulants market. Governments worldwide increasingly emphasize food safety standards and regulations to protect animal and human health.

Dry Feed Acidulant Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Versatility

The dry feed acidulant segment is expected to dominate the feed acidulants market with the most substantial share during the forecast period. Dry feed acidulants are widely used in various industries, including animal feed, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals. Their versatility and ease of application have made them a preferred choice for manufacturers.

The markets in the Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the feed acidulants market and are poised to maintain their leading position as the primary consumer in the predictable future. This growth can be attributed to the region's reliance on animal-based food products in dietary patterns, particularly in developing countries.

Propionic Acid Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Unique Properties

The propionic acid segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to its unique properties, including antimicrobial activity and palatability enhancement. Propionic acid is widely utilized as a feed acidulant in the feed acidulants market.

Regional markets in Latin America have emerged as a region experiencing significant growth in the feed acidulants market. The remarkable expansion is primarily driven by the escalating demand for feed acidulants in the animal husbandry sector. As economies in the region continue to develop, the animal husbandry industry has been witnessing substantial growth, resulting in higher demand for efficient and effective feed additives to improve animal health and productivity.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the feed acidulants market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Feed Acidulants Market

KPS Capital Partners, a prominent US-based investment company specializing in various products, including industrial starches and acidulants, recently acquired a majority stake in Tate & Lyle for a substantial USD 1.7 billion. This strategic acquisition grants KPS Capital Partners operative control over Tate & Lyle's major business operations in Latin America and North America. With this move, KPS aims to expand its business presence and market reach across these regions, leveraging Tate & Lyle's established reputation and resources.

Tate & Lyle PLC recently announced a significant environmental initiative by declaring the construction of a new biomass boiler at its acidulants plant in Santa Rosa, Brazil. This construction project is designed to achieve two vital objectives: to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance overall plant efficiency.

Key Questions Answered in Feed Acidulants Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

