Jocelyn Elizabeth, Crazy Lamp Lady, Shares Her Experience at the Carlisle Glass Show

Her name is Jocelyn Elizabeth, but in the antiquing world, she goes by the name of Crazy Lamp Lady . As an experienced reseller, Jocelyn often visits antique events to source inventory for customers all over the world. She keeps her audience updated on her experiences and finds through her YouTube and Facebook platforms.



This past May, the Crazy Lamp Lady attended the Eastern National Antique 2023 Spring Show and Sale, also called the Carlisle Glass Show . Located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, the Carlisle Glass Show is one of Pennsylvania’s most beloved and longest-running antique shows. Shoppers waded through thousands of antique items for two days at the Carlisle Expo Center on Friday, May 5th, and Saturday, May 6th.

The May Carlisle Glass Show was the first of two that happen every year. The first event happens in the Spring, and the second takes place in the Fall. The next Eastern National Antique Show and Sale in the Fall will wrap up the Carlisle Glass Show’s 68th year. It takes place in November on the 17th and 18th.

“This is a high-end glass show,” said Jocelyn. “Some of the glass here is hundreds of dollars; it’s really, really, nice, fine glass. Beautiful, beautiful glass.”

The Crazy Lamp Lady’s ultimate goal as she toured the glass show was to find pieces to resell. However, she also enjoys browsing and admiring the high-end glass on display. Expos like the Carlisle Glass Show help Jocelyn expand her knowledge of antique and vintage glass. Seeing some of the rarer pieces in person helps her identify similar pieces while sourcing at other venues.

Since glass sells well through her online business, the Crazy Lamp Lady notes that she is ready to invest in more quality glass pieces and feels inclined to buy more expensive pieces to keep up with her sales demand.

“I was a little shy last time just because prices are a little high here,” she said as she started her shopping at the expo.

The show featured a variety of vintage and antique glass but has recently expanded into other areas beyond glass. In addition to acquiring a number of glass items to resell through her online business, Jocelyn was also able to find some nice pieces of antique porcelain.

For audiences who cannot get enough of antiquing, the Crazy Lamp Lady is a must-see for daily uploads all about antique shopping. Check out her YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@CrazyLampLady .

