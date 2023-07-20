Global Adhesion Barrier Market Expected to Hit $1.50 Billion by 2030 - Rising Surgical Interventions and Aging Population Drive Growth

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesion Barrier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Synthetic, Natural), By Formulation (Film/Mesh, Gel), By Application (Cardiovascular, Neurological Surgery), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global adhesion barrier market is anticipated to reach USD 1.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The primary factors contributing to the growth of the market are the rising incidence of surgical adhesions, a common complication of surgery, and the increasing number of surgeries being performed worldwide.



Surgical adhesions can result in various complications such as chronic pain, bowel obstruction, and infertility. In addition, the growing number of cancer cases is also driving demand for surgical interventions. For instance, the American Cancer Society predicts that in 2022, there will be approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the United States.



The adhesion barrier market has experienced tremendous expansion because of the aging population's rising prevalence of chronic conditions that require surgery. The risk of surgical adhesion issues has grown significantly as the number of surgical procedures performed on older patients.

Adhesion barriers have become a vital component of risk mitigation, especially for the elderly population. Adhesion barrier have been shown to be helpful in decreasing postoperative problems in elderly people having surgery, such as bowel blockage and wound infection. This demonstrates how crucial adhesion barrier are to enhancing surgical outcomes in senior patients and fostering the expansion of the adhesion barrier market.



The adhesion barrier market is witnessing growth due to the increasing incidence of sports-related injuries. With more people participating in physical activities and sports, the likelihood of requiring surgical intervention for injuries rises. Surgical adhesions can cause longer hospital stays, delayed recovery, and higher medical costs. Adhesion barrier have emerged as an effective solution in reducing the risk of such complications and improving surgical outcomes.

For instance, a recent report by the orthopedic journal of sports medicine found that using an adhesion barrier reduced postoperative complications related to surgical adhesions in approximately 50% of athletes who underwent ACL reconstruction surgery. This highlights the importance of adhesion barrier in addressing the rising number of sports-related injuries and driving growth in the Adhesion Barrier Market.



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgical intervention, leads to a higher risk of surgical adhesions. Adhesion barrier have become an effective solution in reducing complications and improving surgical outcomes. Recent research has shown the potential for adhesion barrier in reducing adhesion formation and related complications in patients with endometriosis undergoing laparoscopic surgery, highlighting their importance in addressing the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and driving growth in the Adhesion Barrier Market

Adhesion Barrier Market Report Highlights

North America accounted for the largest share in 2022 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, the presence of key players, and government initiatives

By product, the synthetic adhesion barrier segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to its high usage in various surgical interventions

Based on synthetic adhesion barrier products, the hyaluronic acid segment accounted for the largest market size in 2022 owing to its capacity to attract and hold a vast amount of moisture

Based on natural adhesion barrier products, the collagen and protein segment held the largest share in 2022 as it is easy to apply and is resorbable after repair

By formulation, the film/mesh segment accounted for the largest size in 2022 owing to its low cost and high usage in various forms of surgeries

By application, the cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR due to the rising incidence of heart diseases

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $859.95 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

