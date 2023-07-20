Unceasing Demand for N95 Masks Propels Global Market towards $5.66 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "N95 Mask Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (With Exhalation Valve, Without Exhalation Valve), By End-Use (Healthcare, Construction, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global N95 mask market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.66 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The market is primarily driven by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, increased regulatory mandates to wear masks in public settings, and the rising awareness regarding respiratory protection at the workplace.

With the COVID-19 pandemic's emergence, N95 masks have mostly been employed in the healthcare industry by healthcare workers to protect both the patient and the healthcare personnel from biological agents' exposure. The product demand is high in the healthcare sector since it offers good fluid resistance, breathability, and high filtration efficiency.



Surgical N95 respirators that are class II devices are regulated by CDC under 42 CFR Part 84 and FDA under 21 CFR 878.4040 in the U.S. Whereas in the European Union, FFP2 masks, which are equivalent to these products, are regulated under the European Standard EN149:2001 for filtering half masks to protect against particles.

Growing demand for efficient respiratory protection equipment to guard against pollutants and harmful particulate matter in various industries such as construction, oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing will drive market growth. Furthermore, stringent occupational safety laws, particularly in developed economies are expected to boost demand.



N95 masks are extensively used in the construction sector to offer respirator protection from small particles and dust that cause allergies and respiratory diseases. The global construction industry is witnessing a strong recovery owing to fiscal stimulus rolled out by governments that have increased infrastructure construction activities, thereby creating an upswing for the N95 masks.

The pandemic provided an opportunity for companies to receive steady revenues from direct government procurement of masks aimed at fighting COVID-19.

Furthermore, governments are adopting cost-effective methods such as strategic stock development, upstream agreements with industries for rapid conversion of assembly lines during crises, and international trade.

N95 Mask Market Report Highlights

The without-exhalation valve segment accounted for a revenue share of 78.5% in 2022 owing to effective protection provided during inhalation and exhalation, and promotion by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The penetration of online distribution channels is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the fast adoption of internet and e-commerce platforms, as well as manufacturers' use of online distribution channels to offer their products

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 46.2% in 2022, on account of burgeoning pharmaceuticals, mining, manufacturing, and construction industries, which extensively use respiratory protective equipment, including N95 masks.

In October 2021, Shawmut Corporation and The Fallon Company have launched a Protex N95 mask for prolonged use that is NIOSH-approved with the patent-pending Protex ADC comfort system

In January 2021, 3M company increased its production capacity of N95 masks by USD 2.5 billion annually owing to the continued demand for respirators from the general public and government contracts

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

