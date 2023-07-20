Global Isolation Gowns Market Projected to Reach $2.66 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Increasing Concerns over Hospital Acquired Infections

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Isolation Gowns Market (2023-2028) by Type, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Isolation Gowns Market is estimated to be USD 1.98 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.66 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Isolation Gowns Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Isolation Gowns Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global







Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Concerns over Hospital Acquired Infections

Restraints

Environmental Considerations in the Selection of Isolation Gowns

Opportunities

Development of Lightweight, Environmentally-friendly, and Waterproof Gowns

Challenges

Concerns Associated with the Reusability, Limited Breathability, and Comfort







Companies Mentioned

Anyang General International Co., Ltd.

Berner International Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardiva Integral Solutions

DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG

Derekduck Corp.

Dongguan Kinshun Packing Materials Co., Ltd.

Franz Mensch GmbH

Kimberly Clark

Leboo Healthcare Products Ltd.

Maytex

MedPride

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Market Segmentation



The Global Isolation Gowns Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Extended-Use, Reusable, and Single-Use.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Online and Offline End-User.

By End-User, the market is classified into Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Hospitals & Clinics.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

