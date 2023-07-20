Global $1.02 Bn Automated Valet Parking System Markets, 2023-2030: Efficiency, Traffic Congestion, and Autonomous Vehicles Driving Opportunities

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Valet Parking System Market by Type (Flat Floor), Automation (Fully automated, Semi-automated), Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automated Valet Parking System Market size was estimated at USD 886.03 million in 2022, USD 1.02 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.58% to reach USD 2.82 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Automated Valet Parking System Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Flat Floor. The Flat Floor is further studied across Helical and One-Way Ramp. The Flat Floor is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Automation, the market is studied across Fully automated and Semi-automated. The Semi-automated is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Aftermarket and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Aftermarket is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapidly growing demand for more efficient, hassle-free, and user-friendly parking systems

Increasing traffic congestion coupled with increasing investments in smart city projects

Growing number of vehicles coupled with the scarcity of land for parking

Restraints

High cost of construction or installation coupled with maintenance

Opportunities

Increasing demand for autonomous vehicles

Advancements in smart parking or automated parking systems

Challenges

High complexity of the system integration

Market Trends

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Competitive Landscape

Aisin Corporation

BMW Group

CityLift

Continental AG

Cubic Corporation

Daimler AG

Delphi Inc.

Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Otto Wohr GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robotics Parking System Inc.

Siemens AG

Unitronics Ltd.

Valeo SA

Volkswagen AG

Westfalia Mobil GmbH

