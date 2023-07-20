Global Green Roof Market Size to Observe Staggering Growth, Exhibiting a CAGR of 16.93% During the Forecast Period As Demand for Sustainable Solutions Rises, Projects Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report released by Extrapolate, the global Green Roof Market size was recorded at USD 1.65 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 5.70 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of roughly 16.93% between 2023 and 2030. Prominent sustainable solutions offered by green roofs, such as a reduction in energy consumption and carbon emissions, are fostering market growth.

Numerous governmental and municipal regulations aimed at increasing the adoption of green roofs further fuel market expansion. Hence, the market for green roofs is projected to grow as a result of compliance with these rules. Growing demand for green roof systems is impelled by accelerated construction activity in both residential and commercial buildings as a result of high population growth.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/sample/machinery-equipment/green-roof-market/87469

Competitive Landscape

Key market players are concentrating on technological improvements, innovations, and increased spending on R&D activities. Additionally, market participants are adopting several strategic initiatives to strengthen their market position.

The major players in the global green roof market are:

ARCHIGREEN Zöldtető Kft.

Bauder Ltd.

BARRETT COMPANY

Ecogreen Landscape Technologies India Private Limited

Green Roof Blocks

NATURA INDIA

OPTIGRÜN INTERNATIONAL AG

SEMPERGREEN

SOPREMA USA

XeroFlor systems

ZinCo GmbH

The global Green Roof Market is segmented as follows:

By Roof Type

Intensive

Semi-Intensive

Extensive

Better Convenience of Extensive Green Roof Systems to Fuel Market Expansion

Extensive green roof systems dominated the market in 2022, contributing to over 42% of the total revenue. In comparison to other systems, extensive green roofs are convenient and simple to install as they cover larger areas, which is driving segmental growth. They can be used in a variety of locations, but are typically employed in homes, urban areas, adjacent buildings, and sheds.

For instance, Stuttgart, Germany, has installed extensive green roofs ranging in depth from 2.0 to 6.9 inches over a distance of thirty miles. The installation of these roofs is independent of any unique structures. Extensive green roofs are still a feasible choice for growing some crops, even though intensive roof systems with depths ranging from 8.0 to 48.0 inches are becoming common for roof farming. In the upcoming years, both extensive and intensive systems are anticipated to increase as a result of the rising awareness and significance of green roofs.

Inquire Before Buying This Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/enquire/machinery-equipment/green-roof-market/87469

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Predominant Deployment in Commercial Applications to Spur Market Growth

The global market was primarily characterized by the prevalence of commercial implementations of green roofs in 2022. The segmental growth is attributed to the widespread deployment of intensive roof systems on the rooftops of commercial structures, including government buildings, corporate office buildings, schools, and shopping malls.

These types of commercial establishments offer favourable opportunities for the incorporation of green roofs. However, the residential applications segment is anticipated to witness a surge in the forthcoming years, driven by the growing demand for green roofs and the ongoing development of residential buildings.



Increasing Awareness of Sustainable Solutions Drive Market Expansion

The environmental advantages offered by green roofs encompass various aspects such as the cultivation potential for small plants, their natural cooling properties, and their capacity to collect rainwater. These attributes collectively contribute to the reduction of energy consumption and the mitigation of carbon emissions, which accelerate market growth.

Numerous advantages of green roof systems include roof gardens, agriculture, and other utilities. Intensive green roofs offer distinct advantages for agricultural purposes, primarily due to their deeper growth media that can facilitate the cultivation of multiple crops. Hence, green roofs are extensively used for agriculture in many European nations. The market for green roofs is anticipated to expand steadily as a result of the rising demand for sustainable solutions.

Purchase this Premium Research Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/complete-checkout-buyal/87469

Green Roof Market Recent Developments:

In September 2022, SOPREMA USA, one of the largest providers of green roof solutions, acquired Furbish, a business that provides eco-friendly options for installing green roofs. With this acquisition, the company sought to increase its market reach.



In February 2020, Novum Capital, a prominent manufacturer of rooftop greenery, divested its majority stake in VulkaTec Riebensahm. Subsequently, VulkaTec Riebensahm was acquired by Bauder Ltd., a renowned provider of roof systems in Germany. This strategic move enabled Bauder Ltd. to enhance its product portfolio by incorporating a comprehensive value chain, thereby solidifying its position as a leading manufacturer in the industry.

Europe Dominated the Global Market Owing to the Implementation of Stringent Rules



Europe dominated the green roof market with a stake of more than 34% of global sales worldwide. This is largely due to the adoption of green infrastructure in the region as a result of the strict rules. The European Union and the European Commission have established strong measures to safeguard the environment and reduce carbon emissions. Notably, the two countries that contribute the most to the revenues are Germany and the United Kingdom.

The European Union and the European Commission have established several initiatives to encourage the use of green infrastructure, like the planned Nature Restoration Law. The city with the highest concentration of green roofs is Basel, Switzerland, while just 10% of all German roofs are green.

For more information on the report, visit: https://www.extrapolate.com/machinery-equipment/green-roof-market/87469

Urbanized Infrastructure in North America Drives the Green Roof Market

The market for green roof infrastructure has experienced significant growth in North America. The availability of suitable urbanized infrastructure, capital investments, and greater public and commercial awareness of the benefits of green roofs have all led to the region's exponential development. The United States is a major contributor to recent growth in revenues, with Chicago being the largest area covered by green roofs in the region.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research approach

2.2. Scope, definition, and assumptions

2.3. Data Source

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Key trends

3.3. Market drivers

3.4. Market restraints

3.5. Market opportunities

3.6. Market Challenges

3.7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.8. Value chain analysis

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact on Green Roof Market

Chapter 5. Global Green Roof Market Overview, Roof Type, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Green Roof Market Overview, By Application, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Global Green Roof Market Overview, By Geography, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. North America Green Roof Market Overview, By Countries, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Europe Green Roof Market Overview, By Countries, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Asia Pacific Green Roof Market Overview, By Countries, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 11. Middle East & Africa Green Roof Market Overview, By Countries, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 12. South America Green Roof Market Overview, By Countries, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competitive environment, 2022

13.2. Strategic framework

13.2.1. Partnership/agreement

13.2.2. Expansion

13.2.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2.4. Recent development

Chapter 14. Key Vendor Analysis

14.1. OPTIGRÜN INTERNATIONAL AG

14.1.1. Company overview

14.1.2. Financial performance

14.1.3. Product Benchmarking

14.1.4. Recent initiatives

14.2. ARCHIGREEN Zöldtető Kft.

14.2.1. Company overview

14.2.2. Financial performance

14.2.3. Product Benchmarking

14.2.4. Recent initiatives

14.3. Bauder Ltd.

14.3.1. Company overview

14.3.2. Financial performance

14.3.3. Product Benchmarking

14.3.4. Recent initiatives

14.4. BARRETT COMPANY

14.5. Ecogreen Landscape Technologies India Private Limited

14.6. Green Roof Blocks

14.7. NATURA INDIA

14.8. SEMPERGREEN

14.9. SOPREMA USA

14.10. XeroFlor systems

14.11. ZinCo GmbH

14.12. Others

Chapter 15. Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

15.1. Green Roof Market Industrial Chain Analysis

15.2. Downstream Buyers

Chapter 16. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

16.1. Marketing Channel

16.1.1. Direct Marketing

16.1.2. Indirect Marketing

16.1.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

16.2. Market Positioning

16.2.1. Pricing Strategy

16.2.2. Brand Strategy

16.2.3. Target Client

16.3. Distributors/Traders List

Chapter 17. Market Effect Factors Analysis

17.1. Product Progress/Risk

17.1.1. Substitutes Threat

17.1.2. Product Progress in Related Size

17.2. Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

17.3. Economic/Political Environmental Change

Chapter 18. Future Outlook of the Market

Browse Complete TOC: https://www.extrapolate.com/toc/machinery-equipment/green-roof-market/87469



About Us:

Extrapolate is a Global Market Research, Advisory, and Consulting firm that works closely with Industry experts from various industries to bring the latest and most accurate research reports.

In an era of breakneck change and a low tolerance for missed or misread opportunities, businesses need astute guidance to shape markets - not merely respond to them. Extrapolate helps clients develop market perspectives that drive success.