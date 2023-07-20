Global Composite Tooling Markets, 2023-2030: Unlocking Opportunities in Lightweight Tooling Materials and Renewable Energy Projects

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Composite Tooling Market by Resin Type (Benzoxazine, BMI, Epoxy), Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber), Form Type, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Composite Tooling Market size was estimated at USD 995.15 million in 2022, USD 1.11 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.86% to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Composite Tooling Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Resin Type, the market is studied across Benzoxazine, BMI, Epoxy, Polyester, and Vinyl Ester. The BMI is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Fiber Type, the market is studied across Carbon Fiber and Glass Fiber. The Carbon Fiber is further studied across Chopped Carbon Fiber and Continuous Carbon Fiber. The Carbon Fiber is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Form Type, the market is studied across Fabric and Prepreg. The Fabric is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Aerospace, Automotive, Marine, and Wind. The Aerospace is further studied across 3D Printing of Aerospace Tooling. The Automotive is further studied across Exterior and Interior. The Wind is further studied across Wind Blade Hinge System, Wind Blade Master Plug, and Wind Blade Mould. The Wind is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing urbanization and sales of passenger cars

Growing demand for lightweight and high-performance tooling materials in the aerospace & defence

Rising use of 3D printing instruments

Restraints

High costs and availability of low-cost substitutes

Opportunities

Innovations and developments in product launches of composite tooling

Growth in the development of renewable energy generation projects

Challenges

Adverse effects on environment

Market Trends

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Client Customization

Competitive Landscape

Airtech Advanced Materials Group

Ascent Aerospace, LLC

Formaplex Technologies Ltd.

Gurit Services AG

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Janicki Industries, Inc.

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

Machinists Inc.

Owens Corning

Preconomy Limited

Royal Tencate N.V.

Solvay S.A.

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19222q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment