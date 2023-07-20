Global AI in Healthcare Market Projected to Reach $47.27 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Population and Complexities in Healthcare Data

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI in Healthcare Market (2023-2028) by Sections, Diagnosis, End user and Geography. Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global AI in Healthcare Market is estimated to be USD 13.36 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 47.27 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 28.75%.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global AI in Healthcare Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global AI in Healthcare Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $47.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics







Drivers

Increasing Number of Population and Chronic Diseases

Rising Complexities of Datasets in Healthcare Industry

Rising Imbalance Between Health Workforce and Patients

Restraints

High Cost of Systems

Chances of Risk of Injury and Misinterpretation due to Technical Failure

Opportunities

Growing Emergence of Advanced Hardware Systems

Rising R&D Expenses in IT Industry

Challenges

Limited Acceptance of AI From Healthcare Professionals

Increasing Concerns Regarding Data Security







Companies Mentioned

NVIDIA Corp.

Intel Corp.

IBM Corp.

Alphabet LLC

Microsoft Corp.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers Ag

Medtronic PLC

Micron Technologies

Amazon Web Services, Inc

Johnson&Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Vision Services

Cloudmex Inc.

Oncora Medical, Inc

Anju Life Sciences Software

CareSkore, Inc

Linguamatics

Enlitic, Inc.

Lunit Inc.

CureMetrix Inc.

Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Context Vision Operations

Caption Health

Butterfly Network Inc.

Imagia Cybernetics Inc.

Precision Health Intelligence, LLC.

Cota Healthcare

FDNA, Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Segmentation



The Global AI in Healthcare Market is segmented based on Sections, Diagnosis, End user and Geography.

By Section, the market is classified into Services, Software and Hardware

By Diagnosis, the market is classified into Radiology, Oncology, Neurology,

By End User, the market is classified into Hospitals & Healthcare Providers.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

