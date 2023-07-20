Sending Labs Unveils Dynamic Developments with Polygon and Sending Network v2

AUSTIN, TEXAS , July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sending Labs, the decentralized communication stack builder for SendingNetwork & SendingMe , is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of SendingNetwork v2 and a series of developments with Polygon. The announcements were made during the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) in Paris, all of these enhancements aim to pave the way for the next 1 billion users to Web3 and facilitate user growth for projects on the platform.





Sending Labs, renowned for its decentralized encrypted communication infrastructure, has decided to build on the Polygon protocols to harness the Ethereum scaling strength of the network and to accelerate the widespread adoption of Web3 technologies. The move encompasses various developments of both SendingMe and SendingNetwork on Polygon.





Notable features include a Community Curated Marketplace built with Polygon dApp Store Kit (DSK) and Polygon ID for verification on SendingMe. With the Marketplace, users will be able to discover and use dApps and games curated by the community, and even see the trading apps and recommendations from friends.





SendingNetwork will also incorporate Polygon DSK to seamlessly connect developers on the network to the robust Polygon ecosystem. Moreover, the company is working to build out a new blockchain explorer with social feeds feature for Polygon zkEVM queries, which eventually aims to replace Polygonscan.





On the other hand, the launch of SendingNetwork v2 will enable users to access a comprehensive range of new features specifically designed to enhance user acquisition and foster trust and stability within the decentralized ecosystem. These enhancements encompass social integration capabilities, improved performance, security measures, and expanded support for Unity, Unreal, and Node.js SDKs. With SendingNetwork v2, developers can build the user acquisition toolkit in as fast as 1 second, making Web3 more accessible and user-friendly, accelerating user growth for our ecosystem.



SendingNetwork is dedicated to building a private real-time communication network with end-to-end encryptions that facilitate wallet-to-wallet and Dapp-to-wallet communications. With a focus on decentralization, privacy and performance, SendingNetwork provides Web3 communities and developers with the tools and platform they need to communicate openly and securely.





"We are thrilled to introduce SendingNetwork v2 to the world. The messenger market possesses over 3 billion users worldwide. The developments with Polygon and new features will prepare us to onboard the next billion users into the Web3 ecosystem, fostering communication with enhanced security and stability," expressed Joe Yu, Co-Founder and CEO of Sending Labs. "Currently, the projects incorporating SendingNetwork range from Blockchain Games, NFT platforms, wallets to DAOs, and we are committed to assisting the ecosystem to maximize user growth."



"The Polygon Labs team is excited to see Sending Labs launch SendingMe and SendingNetwork on the Polygon protocols to create a seamless user experience and empower developers to leverage the robust scaling power of the Polygon network. We are excited to see Sending Labs’ commitment to revolutionizing communication and encryption in the blockchain space," said Jordi Baylina, co-founder of Polygon.



In addition to the announcements, Sending Labs hosted a side event - GrowthCon: Unlocking Web3 Growth for EthCC[6] on July 17th in collaboration with Polygon Labs and W3W. The event provided a deep dive into Web3 growth hacking strategies with renowned speakers, including Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder and Chairman of Polygon, Charles Wayn, Co-founder of Galxe, Jason Lau, Chief Innovation Officer at OKX and so on. The full-house event attracted over 500 global audiences.









Joe Yu, Co-founder and CEO of Sending Labs shares insights on how to accelerate adoption in the Web3 space.



Fireside chat with Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder and Chairman of Polygon, Charles Wayn, Co-founder of Galxe on cross-chain capabilities and community expansion







Earlier this year, Sending Labs successfully secured $12.5M in their seed round led by Insignia Venture Partners, MindWorks Capital, and Signum Capital, further solidifying their commitment to establishing a truly decentralized Web3-native hub for secure chat, transactions, and community-building.





About Sending Labs





Sending Labs is a product studio building decentralized encrypted infrastructure for Web3 projects. Games, wallets and decentralized exchanges use Sending Labs to organize, manage, and grow their communities while maintaining ownership over user data. Sending Labs’ flagship product is the SendingNetwork, a decentralized network of encrypted communications services that provide growth solutions for Web3 projects.