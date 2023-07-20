OraSure Technologies Elects Robert McMahon to the Board of Directors

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, announced today the election of Robert W. McMahon, CMA, MBA, to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective July 31, 2023. Including McMahon, the company’s Board of Directors has seven members.



Mr. McMahon is Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Agilent Technologies where he is responsible for Finance, Audit, Treasury, Tax, and Investor Relations. He has extensive leadership experience in business growth, mergers and acquisitions, and consistently delivering results while increasing profitability and improving cash flow. He will serve as a Class II Director with an initial term expiring at the Company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“We are pleased to welcome Robert McMahon to our Board and recognize the tremendous value that he will contribute to our team,” said Mara Aspinall, Chair of the Board of Directors of OraSure. “Bob’s healthcare expertise, complemented by the depth of his financial acumen, come at the right time in OraSure’s transformation journey. Our strong leadership team led by Carrie Eglinton Manner, President and CEO, have made important strides in strengthening our foundation, elevating our core growth, and accelerating our profitability.”

Mr. McMahon has more than 30 years of experience as a senior finance professional. In his role at Agilent, he managed the company’s financials through the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring stability for their workforce while focusing on key investments, maintaining cash flow, and providing frequent and transparent communication to investors. He has also led new opportunities for business growth with strategies to increase deal profitability and implemented new digital business models. Prior to his work for Agilent, Mr. McMahon spent four years serving as Chief Financial Officer for Hologic, where he led a team that reshaped the product portfolio and significantly improved company performance and profitability. He also spent more than 20 years at Johnson & Johnson where he held numerous leadership positions and his key responsibilities spanned corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, financial roadmaps, portfolio optimization, enterprise valuation, divestiture management, and business leadership.

Mr. McMahon holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Central Florida and a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Florida.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com .

Important Information

