Global Network Monitoring Market Projected to Reach $4.58 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Demand for Strong Network Monitoring Capacities and Surge in Security Concerns

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Monitoring Market (2023-2028) by Offering, Bandwidth, Technology, End-User and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Network Monitoring Market is estimated to be USD 2.68 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.57 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Network Monitoring Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Network Monitoring Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Network Monitoring Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics







Drivers

Increasing Demand for Strong Network Monitoring Capacities for Smooth Operations

Surge in Security Concerns and Network Complexities

Growing Popularity of SaaS-Based Network Monitoring Solutions

Restraints

High Cost of Initial Investment and Compatibility Concerns

Opportunities

Demand for Durable Network Monitoring Systems

Increasing Market Penetration in SMEs

Challenges

Alternative Availability and Accessibility of Free Network Performance Data







Companies Mentioned

Anodot Ltd.

Apcon, Inc.

Arista Networks, Inc.

Auvik Networks, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Colasoft

Datadog, Inc.

Garland Technology LLC

Gigamon Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

LogicMonitor Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Motadata

Nagios Enterprises, LLC

Netgear Inc.

NetScout Systems, Inc.

Network Critical Solutions Ltd

OpenNMS Group

Oracle Corp.

Progress Software Corp.

VIAVI Solutions

Zabbix LLC

Zenoss Inc.

Market Segmentation



The Global Network Monitoring Market is segmented based on Offering, Bandwidth, Technology, End-User and Geography.

By Offering, the market is classified into Network Tap and Data Monitoring Switch.

By Bandwidth, the market is classified into 1 & 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps and 100 Gbps.

By Technology, the market is classified into Ethernet, Fiber Optics and Infiband.

By End-User, the market is classified into Enterprises, Telecommunication Industry, Government Organizations and Cloud Service Providers.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzt58a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment