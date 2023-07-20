Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market to Reach $1.67 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Application of Sulphur and Favorable Government Activities

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market (2023-2028) by Technology, Source of Recovery, Capacity, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market is estimated to be USD 1.3 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.67 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.16%.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Ever-Increasing Application of Sulphur across Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Fertilizers Industries

Rising Awareness to Alleviate Greenhouse Gas Emissions Globally

Growing Favorable Government Activities in Refinery Projects of Oil and Gas Sector

Restraints

Increasing Gap Between Supply and Demand of Sulphur Recovery Technology

Opportunities

Extensive Investment in Research and Development Activities to Introduce Advanced Technologies

Proliferation in the Number of Exploration and Production Activities of Shale Gas

Challenges

Concerns of Reduced Demand for Sulphur across Few Regions







Companies Mentioned

AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC

Bechtel Corp.

Black & Veatch Holding Company

Chiyoda Corp.

Enersul Limited Partnership

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Fluor Corp.

GTC Technology LLC

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.

KT-Kinetics Technology SpA

Linde Ag

Praxair, Inc

PROSERNAT

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

TechnipSpA

Worley Parsons Ltd

Market Segmentation



The Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market is segmented based on Technology, Source of Recovery, Capacity, Application, and Geography.

By Technology, the market is classified into Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment.

By Source of Recovery, the market is classified into Oil, Gas, and Others.

By Capacity, the market is classified into < 100 t/D, 101-200 t/D, 201-300 t/D,300 t/D.

By Application, the market is classified into Refineries, Gas Processing Plants, Power Plants, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

